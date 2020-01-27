So far during the 2019-2020 flu season (which typically peaks between December and February), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there have been over 800 hospitalizations and 24 flu-associated deaths in Pennsylvania.
The CDC also reports widespread flu activity in almost every state, including Pennsylvania.
The flu is especially dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with chronic conditions, and it’s important for everyone to help ensure their families, coworkers and community stay safe and healthy. With some of the most active months of flu season still ahead, here are steps you can take to help prevent the flu:
• Get vaccinated.
According to the CDC, everyone 6 months of age and older should be vaccinated every year.
Flu causes thousands of deaths and costs billions in hospitalizations and medical visits each year. Getting vaccinated is safe and can help to prevent millions of illnesses and costly trips to the doctor.
• Ensure working people have paid time to recover.
Research finds that workers without paid sick days are less likely than those with paid sick days to have received a flu shot and are more likely to go to work with a contagious illness.
To help decrease this threat of community contagion, 10 states and 23 other jurisdictions have enacted paid sick days laws.
A recent study found that the general flu rate in jurisdictions with paid sick days laws decreased by 5.5 to 6.5% after the laws took effect.
The United States has no federal paid sick days standard, but the Healthy Families Act, legislation currently before Congress, could change that.
• If you’re sick, stay home.
While this can be easier said than done without a paid sick days standard, recent research has shown that a vast majority of working people have reported going to work with cold or flu symptoms.
While it may seem like you are helping your boss or coworkers by working through illness, in reality you’re putting yourself and your colleagues at risk — and are likely not as productive as you would be if you were healthy and rested.
• Rest and seek treatment.
Inevitably people will catch the flu each year. If you’ve contracted the flu, be sure to stay home and rest (CDC recommends not going out for at least 24 hours after your fever has gone away, with the exception of seeking medical care).
Your doctor may also be able to provide you with antiviral medication, which can help you to recover faster. Those who are at high risk of flu-related complications should contact their doctor as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.