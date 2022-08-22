Avocados are packed with nutrients and vitamins

Avocados are beloved by foodies, particularly those who enjoy guacamole. But flavor is not the only reason to love avocados, which the Cleveland Clinic notes are good sources of these nutrients and vitamins.

• Folate: Folate promotes normal cell function and tissue growth. The nutrition database of the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that one-half of a raw avocado contains about one-fifth of the daily recommended amount of folate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.