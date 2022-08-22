Avocados are packed with nutrients and vitamins

Avocados are beloved by foodies, particularly those who enjoy guacamole. But flavor is not the only reason to love avocados, which the Cleveland Clinic notes are good sources of these nutrients and vitamins.
• Folate: Folate promotes normal cell function and tissue growth. The nutrition database of the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that one-half of a raw avocado contains about one-fifth of the daily recommended amount of folate.
• Vitamin K-1: Researchers believe vitamin K-1 helps to maintain bone mineral density, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reports that vitamin K helps to produce four of the 13 proteins needed for blood clotting. Livestrong.com reports that one cup of mashed avocado contains as much as 40 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K.
• Potassium: Though bananas often are touted for their potassium, the Cleveland Clinic reports that avocados contain more of this heart-healthy essential mineral than bananas. Potassium helps to control blood pressure and promotes a healthy heart.
• Vitamin C: The health care experts at Cedars Sinai note that avocados are a great source of vitamin C. What’s more, Cedars Sinai reports that avocados help the body absorb nutrients, allowing it to utilize them more effectively.
• Fiber: High fiber diets provide a host of benefits, as fiber helps to lower blood sugar and reduce bad cholesterol. Cedars Sinai estimates that one avocado contains around 10 grams of fiber, which is roughly half the recommended daily fiber intake for women and nearly one-third the recommended intake for men.
Despite their high nutrient content, avocados should be consumed in moderation. That’s because the Cleveland Clinic notes that a single avocado can contain upward of 400 calories.
