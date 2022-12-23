I received a phone call from a gentleman who asked, “With all this talk about chronic wasting disease in deer, is venison safe to eat? All references from professors in universities and biologists throughout the country state, “One need not worry about eating venison as long as hunters take basic precautions and follow the guidelines available from their state wildlife agency.”
Many Pennsylvania families can’t afford to put high-quality, low-fat red meat on the dinner table. Deer hunters can help by sharing their harvests through Pennsylvania’s Share the Harvest (HSH) program. The venison-donation program connects deer hunters with hungry residents of Pennsylvania through participating meat processors and local hunger-relief agencies around the state. Each season HSH donates over 100,000 pounds of venison to more than 5,000 food banks, soup kitchens, and mission outreach centers statewide. Families and individuals access the food banks to help put food on the table for themselves and their children.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is a proud supporter of Pennsylvania’s HSH program, the state’s premiere venison donation program. Since 1991, HSH has coordinated the processing and distribution of donated deer meat and wild game from hunters and municipal herd reduction to hungry people throughout thecommonwealth.
An average-sized deer will provide enough high-protein, low-fat meat for 200 servings. Thanks to program sponsors, hunters can donate venison at no charge. This hunter-inspired community service outreach effectively channels hunter-donated venison through a network of approved deer processors, food banks and some local charitable provider organizations throughout Pennsylvania’s urban and rural communities.
There is always a right way and a wrong way of field dressing a deer once a hunter has harvested the animal so stated a press release from Penn State University.
To reduce the risk of getting chronic wasting disease, a number of steps should be taken.
First of all, wear disposable gloves while handling deer. Use clean water, premoisten wipes, or alcohol swabs to clean the knife frequently or between cuts to avoid dragging bacteria into the meat.
Place the deer on its back, elevate its front legs and spread its hind legs. Support the carcass in this position with rocks or sticks. Cut around the anus to loosen the bung so it will come out when the entrails are removed. Tying off the bung with rope, cord or rubber bands will prevent feces from contacting the carcass during removal.
Using a cleaning knife, cut along the midline from the breastbone to the genitals.
Make the cut by lifting the skin and muscle together. Avoid cutting the paunch and intestines; bacteria associated with foodborne illness may be found in these organs.
If the organs smell offensive or exhibit greenish discharge. black blood, or blood clots in the muscle, do not consume meat from this carcass. Discard it properly.
Cut the diaphragm free from the rib cage. Cut the windpipe and gullet at the base of the throat. Pull out the lungs, heart, and entrails. Place variety meats in a plastic storage bag and store on ice or refrigerate as soon as possible.
Dress the carcass as soon as possible. Remove all visible dirt, feces, hair, and bloodshot areas. Wipe out the cavity with individual paper towels. Prop the cavity open with a clean stick or hang the carcass to aid in air circulation. The hide should be left on the carcass during transport to protect the meat from contamination and to prevent it from drying out.
Keep the carcass cool during transport. Keep it out of sunlight. Do not tie the deer across the hood or roof of the car. Do not put a deer in the trunk while it is still warm. Allow for adequate air circulation. Transport the eviscerated carcass to the processing facility as soon as possible. Processing should be done only by businesses with fully refrigerated facilities.
To connect with HSH to learn more one may phone 1-866-474-2141, go on its website at www.sharedeer.org, @HuntersSharingTheHarvest or log on to Instagram @ hunterssharingtheharvest HSH County Coordinators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.