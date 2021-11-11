Infrastructure measure is good for Pennsylvania
It’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Since then, that cynical sentiment has dominated public discourse.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed over the weekend stands as a strong rebuttal. Some work is too vast, expensive and fundamental to be accomplished piecemeal and without commitment from the federal government. This is especially true when the need is greatest.
With a vote of 228-206 shortly before midnight on Nov. 5, the U.S. House enacted the largest single investment of federal resources into infrastructure projects in more than a decade.
Leading up to the vote, much of the partisan arguing boiled down to two divergent views — it either would do too much or it would do too little.
Rather than talk in those broad strokes, it’s time to talk about what the measure means specifically for the nation and for Pennsylvania.
The bill includes about $16 billion for what the White House calls “major projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding programs.” One example given by Sen. Rob Portman, the Ohio Republican who was involved in crafting the measure, is a bridge that would connect Kentucky and Ohio, replacing an outmoded bottleneck.
Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, which provides independent analysis on state budget matters, went through the bill and created estimates based on the formulas it contains.
He projects that the state could receive a minimum of $17.8 billion in new spending, allocated as follows:
— $11.3 billion for federal highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. This is critical in a state that regularly receives failing grades for the condition of its bridges and highways and where commute times are increasing. The state’s drivers pay more for car maintenance because of both.
Another $2.8 billion over five years for public transportation and $171 million to add electric vehicle charging stations.
At least $100 million that could increase broadband coverage, vital for rural Pennsylvania.
$1.4 billion to improve water infrastructure, desperately needed in Pittsburgh and surrounding municipalities.
$355 million for the state’s airports, $49 million to protect against wildfires, $26 million to prevent cyber attacks, and investments in weatherization and energy efficiency.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an opportunity for Pennsylvania and the nation to accomplish big things. It’s time to stop arguing and get to work on it.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Ten years after an epic failure, Penn State rises from the ashes of the Sandusky scandal
Ten years ago, Pennsylvania was in a state of turmoil.
In November of 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.
A decade later, the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal still reverberates.
The main characters in the sad saga are either dead, in jail or no longer at Penn State.
Longtime PSU head football coach Joe Paterno died of lung cancer just 74 days after he was fired for his lack of action during the scandal.
Sandusky, a longtime PSU assistant football coach, is, justifiably, still in prison and is unlikely to ever get out. He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
The PSU president at the time, Graham Spanier, and two other administrators — former athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz — served time in jail.
Freeh Report and NCAA sanctions: The independent Freeh Report, commissioned by the PSU Board of Trustees, came out later and concluded that Paterno, Spanier, Curley and Schultz had actively concealed the allegations against Sandusky to protect the football program. It was a scathing condemnation.
Then the NCAA, using the Freeh Report as its guide, announced severe sanctions against the school and the football program. It levied a $60 million fine against PSU, banned the team from postseason play for four years and reduced its football scholarships for that span. It also vacated all of Penn State’s football wins from 1998 to 2011, costing Paterno 111 victories, and put the program on probation for five years.
There was much talk at the time that the PSU football program deserved even harsher penalties.
That is the past.
Where do we stand: Fast forward a decade and where do we stand?
Well, the school and the football program have both made encouraging rebounds, thanks to actions taken by the university to address the failures that led to the scandal.
The entire $60 million was rightly spent in Pennsylvania on programs to treat and prevent child sexual abuse.
PSU instituted reforms to fight child abuse, sexual misconduct and unethical actions. Today, university officials stress that great progress has been made, including a code of conduct that anyone remotely connected with athletics must follow.
The NCAA was impressed enough with PSU’s strides, including it willingness to follow the recommendations of the Freeh Report, that the sanctions were lifted early and Paterno’s victories were restored.
On the field, first Bill O’Brien and later James Franklin followed Paterno as PSU head coaches and helped restore pride, dignity and success to the once-storied program.
Rising from the ashes: All in all, Penn State has risen from the ashes about as well as could be hoped. An epic organizational failure, which allowed the Sandusky scandal to happen, has been followed by reasonable success in making sure it doesn’t happen again.
However, not everyone in Happy Valley is happy. Many still feel that Paterno was unjustly vilified and there is still a serious rift in the state between the Paterno supporters and those that feel he deserves culpability for the scandal.
That fissure may never be closed.
It can’t happen again: Still, the Paterno legacy should not be foremost in our minds as we look back at the Sandusky scandal.
Our paramount concern should be with the young boys that Sandusky terrorized, and how we can make sure that such a horror never occurs again at Penn State or anywhere else.
- York Dispatch
Scranton Times-Tribune. Nov. 6, 2021.
Editorial: Environmental justice skips over Keystone
It’s not by accident that heavily polluting enterprises tend to be located near poor communities that don’t have the resources to fight against them. And Pennsylvania has a long pattern of allowing those enterprises to locate or expand atop previously polluted sites, such as strip mines.
So Gov. Tom Wolf is correct in trying to mitigate the effects of that unfairly distributed pollution burden, with a recent executive order establishing a permanent Office of Environmental Justice.
“My administration is committed to working ... to strengthen our efforts to ensure environmental justice for all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said while signing the order.
“Many Pennsylvania communities have been disproportionately harmed by pollution, and today’s executive order ... is a first step in making sure that we have some of the tools to mitigate and prevent it from happening in the future,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
According to the DEP, “environmental justice embodies the principles that communities and populations should not be disproportionally exposed to adverse environmental impacts.”
The new office clearly will focus on mitigating the existing effects of concentrated industrial pollution within low-income communities, and preventing those concentrations in the future.
But DEP never has needed a dedicated office of environmental justice to achieve those goals. While announcing the grand principles behind the office, for example, McDonnell’s agency has signed off on the 40-year expansion of the sprawling, stinking Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore and Throop — a project that directly contradicts those stated principles and goals and imposes substantial pollution harms on a wide swath of Lackawanna County.
Allowing the landfill to accept another 100 million tons or so of mostly out-of-state garbage clearly constitutes a community being “disproportionately harmed by pollution,” the very circumstance that McDonnell condemned in his statement about the new office.
If the Wolf administration truly is serious about environmental justice, it will review and reverse its unwarranted permit approval for the Keystone Landfill expansion, a project that perfectly describes what the new Environmental Justice Office has been created to prevent.
