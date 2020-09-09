The Greensburg Salem football program has made gradual progress the past few seasons. After a lengthy playoff drought, the Golden Lions returned to the postseason in 2018, posting a 4-3 mark in conference play. Last year, Greensburg Salem improved to 5-2 against conference foes, returning to postseason action. On both occasions, however, the playoff run was short lived, ending in lopsided fashion. The next hurdle for the Golden Lions to clear would be to win a playoff game, a task that has not been accomplished by the team since 2000.
In addition to recent history not being on their side, the Golden Lions must also overcome a significant exodus of players, while also trying to navigate a new conference.
Last year’s five-win squad was led by a quartet of seniors at the skill positions, all of whom are continuing their football careers at the collegiate level. QB Trent Patrick (Waynesburg), receiver Cavan Trout (IUP), tight end Ryan Thomas (Seton Hill), and running backs Aaren Putt (Seton Hill) and Jalen Page (Cal U) have all moved on.
Greensburg Salem head coach Dave Keefer, entering his eighth campaign at the helm, detailed the significance of those graduations, and the subsequent task of the players slated to earn big roles in 2020.
“When you have five of your skill guys that are all college caliber football players, I think that’s a big void to fill,” he noted. “We definitely have talented players to fill the void, but they are not experienced players, so there’s going to be a learning curve associated with it.”
Patrick, a two-year starter at QB, threw for more than 850 yards and 11 scores last year, and he also posted a team-leading seven touchdowns on the ground. Trout and Thomas paced the team in receiving, as Trout hauled in 16 passes for 170 yards, while Thomas produced 12 catches for 171 yards. Putt and Page, meanwhile, showed their ability to contribute both as receivers and rushers.
While there were still bumps in the road last year, including nonconference losses to rival Hempfield Area, as well as powerhouses Mars Area and South Fayette, the Golden Lions took care of business in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference. Greensburg Salem edged Trinity early in the season, and handled Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, and Indiana Area, as expected. The most notable outcome, however, was a 13-10 victory against West Mifflin, which secured a third-place finish for GS, behind WPIAL 4A Championship representatives Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon Area.
“With that group of seniors that we had, we felt that we had an opportunity to win a couple of games that we hadn’t been winning in the past. I thought we took a step forward,” Keefer stated.
Earning the No. 5 seed in the WPIAL 4A postseason bracket, the Golden Lions faced No. 4 Blackhawk. Although it was a competitive game in the early stages, Greensburg Salem faltered in the second half, and fell 36-7, to finish at 5-6.
“I really thought we had a chance to win that game. It kind of separated later, but that was partly due to the fact that we had opportunities in the first half to take the lead,” Keefer explained.
With that loss serving as a reminder, he stressed that the Golden Lions must do a better job of taking advantage of opportunities if they want to win key games this season.
Any success will likely begin with the new starting quarterback, junior Hayden Teska. Teska, who started for the GS baseball team in his freshman campaign, suffered a season-ending injury early on the gridiron last year. He is back to full health, though, and also benefited from a growth spurt in recent months. While his physical tools are sufficient to succeed at this level, Teska has also displayed the dedication and mental acumen necessary.
“He’s a really impressive kid in terms of how he prepared,” Keefer said of the signalcaller during his recovery from injury. “He stayed extremely engaged with what we were doing, recognizing it was going to be his opportunity in the near future.”
With several accomplished receivers no longer in the equation, a bevy of players will be counted on to step up in the passing game this season. Those individuals include juniors Ahkeem White and Donovin Waller, and sophomores Raequan Rollins, Rashad Canady, Christian Hostetler, and Cody Rubrecht. Several of them could also see touches out of the backfield, while Rubrecht will serve as the Golden Lions backup QB and could get snaps running an option offense.
The workhorse in the backfield, though, will be senior Alex Briggs, who returns after garnering All-Conference accolades last year. Briggs, who also plays linebacker, led the team with nearly 650 yards on the ground in 2019, scoring five times.
Guiding the way for Briggs and the other running backs will be an offensive line that boasts two anchors in senior Joey McGough and junior Billy McChesney. McGough, an All-Conference returner, is an under-the-radar college prospect, according to Keefer. Meanwhile, McChesney, who has started on both sides of the line since his freshman season, is an All-State wrestler, and has the potential to play football at the Division I level.
As a result of the football realignment, the Golden Lions will face almost an entirely new slate of opponents. Shifting from the Big Eight to the Greater Allegheny Conference, the Golden Lions will contend with Plum, Knoch, Indiana Area, Hampton, Armstrong, Mars Area, and Highlands. Of those squads, four of them dropped down from previously playing in 5A.
“We developed really good rivalries with those other teams, so you hate walking away from it,” Keefer said of the previous alignment.
While playing new opponents will provide a wrinkle for Greensburg Salem, so too will the unprecedented 2020 season. With offseason workouts drastically altered, the outlook for the Golden Lions, and many teams, may be less clear than in other years.
“Setting goals this year has been challenging, because there’s no continuity with what we’re doing,” Keefer said.
While securing that elusive playoff win, and ultimately winning WPIAL gold are long-term objectives, the Golden Lions have a very obvious short-term goal. Greensburg Salem enters 2020 with 699 career wins, so the first win of the season will put the program into rarified air, with only New Castle, Jeannette, Aliquippa and Washington having reached the milestone.
The Golden Lions open their season at home at historic Offutt Field against the Plum Mustangs on Sept. 11.
GREENSBURG SALEM
GOLDEN LIONS
WPIAL Class 4A, Section 2
Head coach: Dave Keefer
Sept. 11 – vs. Plum
Sept. 18 – vs. Knoch
Sept. 25 – at Indiana Area
Oct. 2 — vs. Hampton
Oct. 9 – vs. Armstrong
Oct. 16 – at Mars Area
Oct. 23 – at Highlands
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
