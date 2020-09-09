The Greensburg Central Catholic football program saw a resurgence over the past two seasons. The Centurions notched seven wins each of those years, but playing in a top-heavy conference, GCC only qualified for the postseason in 2019 as a wild-card team. But with several key players returning, and significant additions via transfer, the Centurions now aim to show they belong among the top teams in Class 1A.
Last year marked the first season under head coach Bret Colbert, who took the reins after Aaron Smetanka left to guide his alma mater, St. Vincent College. Colbert, who also has plenty of ties to the Bearcats, detailed the importance of GCC returning to postseason play last year.
“The kids set a goal – they wanted to make it to the playoffs. With the conference that we’re in, it makes it very difficult,” he noted. “You have to do your job pretty much every day, and the kids came through and it was good for them to get that experience.”
As one of two wild cards in the classification, the Centurions were given the No. 7 seed, and were overmatched by No. 2 West Greene, 36-0, in the opening round. Surprisingly, the program has not won a postseason game since the 2011 campaign.
“It was our first year back in the playoffs, and we ran into a well-oiled machine,” Colbert said of the Pioneers. “It left that sting that they want to get back and prove that they belong.”
Greensburg Central Catholic boasts experience and depth at perhaps the most important position, as senior David Altimore returns at quarterback after passing for more than 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. Altimore has been pushed by talented sophomore Nate Dlugos, who could become a heralded college prospect as his career progresses.
Although Altimore will likely start the season under center, Dlugos already has shown he can win games for GCC, as he guided the team to a wild 42-41 victory at Leechburg last year when Altimore was sidelined.
“The best thing about those two is they push each other, and they’re competitive friends,” Colbert said of the duo.
Some of the top receiver targets have moved on, however, as the standout trio of Ben LaCarte, Brandon Brown, and Luke Mazowiecki are all playing collegiately this year. Junior Joe Blahovec appears poised for a breakout season at receiver, though, and he’ll be joined by sophomore Amari Mack, a transfer from Jeannette who has opened eyes during training camp. Additionally, junior Aaron Stasko will be in the mix.
Leading rusher Zach Kuvinka also has moved on, but he compiled more than 400 yards on the ground in 2019. The Centurions believe they have several options who can fill that void, with the goal of developing a more balanced attack this season. Senior Zach Dlugos, who is the older brother of Nate, and his cousin Danny Dlugos could both see reps in the backfield. Zach, who also excels at outside linebacker, is committed to Amherst College. Junior Zach David is another option at running back.
Whoever carries the ball should have plenty of holes to navigate, as the Centurions have a talented offensive line that has been considerably bolstered in the offseason. Although Chase Pisula and Isaac Kuhns both have graduated, GCC returns a pair of All-Conference performers in senior A.J. Johnston and junior Cole Spivak. Meanwhile, hulking senior Mark Mizerak joins the program after excelling previously at Monessen, while fellow senior Matt Metrosky transferred from Greensburg Salem.
Many of those same players will contribute on the defensive line too, and Colbert believes that unit can go at least eight deep on that side of the ball. He pointed to the line of scrimmage as the biggest factor in his team’s four losses last year.
“We’re looking forward to being able to change that narrative,” he said.
An experienced coaching staff that includes his father, Bob Colbert, as the offensive coordinator, as well as former Yough head coach Scott Wood, should prove valuable.
As always, Jeannette and reigning WPIAL Class 1A Champion Clairton appear to be the frontrunners in the Eastern Conference, which puts pressure on the Centurions to either upset one of those teams, or run the table otherwise.
With those two opponents representing the final two regular season games, however, Colbert is making sure his team isn’t looking ahead, especially during an unprecedented season because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Taking care of business is not just on the field, but off the field,” he said of his message to the team. “The main thing right now is focusing on what we can control, and making sure we make it to the next practice.”
GCC opens the season at Leechburg on Sept. 11.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC
CENTURIONS
WPIAL Class 1A Section 1
Head coach: Bret Colbert
Sept. 11 – at Leechburg
Sept. 18 – at Imani Christian Academy
Sept. 25 – vs. Bishop Canevin
Oct. 2 – vs. Springdale
Oct. 9 – at Riverview
Oct. 16 – vs. Clairton
Oct. 23 – vs. Jeannette
(All games start at 7 p.m.)
