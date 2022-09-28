The Greater Latrobe Wildcats hosted Ligonier Valley and Penn-Trafford Tuesday for a cross-country meet.
Latrobe’s boys team beat Penn-Trafford 26-31 and bested Ligonier Valley 15-50.
The Lady Wildcats stopped Penn-Trafford 15-50 and bettered Ligonier Valley 18-44.
The Ligonier Valley boys team fell to the Warriors 50-15 but the Lady Rams defeated the Lady Warriors by the same score.
Amelia Barilla of Penn-Trafford won the girls race, running the course in a new record time of 19:41.
Emerson Skatell of Latrobe came in second running 20:16.
Scoring after Skatell for Latrobe were Carley Berk, Cora Drylie, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Brynn Zangaro.
Clara Wallace of Ligonier Valley was fourth, running 22:25. Also scoring for LV were Katia Gunter, Lyla Barr, Adleigh Myers and Anna Stauffer.
Winning the boys race was Jake McGhee from Penn-Trafford. August Lawrence of Greater Latrobe finished second in 17:50. Lawrence was followed in the scoring by Liam Wilson, Koen Fulton, Steve Janke and Jack Gaffney.
Aidan Brisendine was the first finisher for Ligonier Valley in 8th place, running the course in 20:21.
Ethan Wells and Landen Hoyman also ran for the Rams.
The Wildcats race at home again on Oct. 4 with senior recognition at 3:45 p.m. and the races beginning at 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
United 7, Ligonier Valley 1
The Ligonier Valley boys soccer team lost a nonconference match Tuesday to United 7-1.
