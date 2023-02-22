Greater Latrobe Aqua Club competed in Chestnut Ridge League swim meet vs Mt. Pleasant Aqua Club this past weekend.
The following is a list of first-place finishers:
Boys
15-over
Chris Heese (50 Free, 100 Back)
13-14
Matthew Lewis (100 Free)
11-12
Ely Goodman (50 Free); Gavin Jamieson (50 Fly, 50 Back)
9-10
Andrew Frederick (50 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Back); Lucas DeMine (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
8-under
Noah Bish (100 IM, 25 Fly, 50 Free); Jack Johnson (25 Back)
Girls
15 - over
Maggie Elder (50 Free); Sydney Lukon (100 Free, 100 Breast);
Destini Homan (100 Back)
11-12
Beth Cratty (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
9-10
Cathleen Cratty (100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Breast)
8-under
Elizabeth Bish (25 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Breast); Stella Ferencak (100 IM); Gabriella Frederick (50 Free); Jocelyn Bender (25 Back)
Relays
8-under
100 Medley Relay (J. Bender, N. Bish, G. Frederick, E. Bish); 100 Free Relay (E. Bish, G. Frederick, S. Ferencak, N. Bish)
11-12
200 Free Relay (Karter Kubistek, Kacy Kring, Makaylah Albright, B. Cratty)
