John Wetzel

FS, QB • So.

Corey Boerio

TE, MLB • Sr. • 6’ 1” • 205 lbs

Aiden Roach

CB, WR • So.

Owen Ortiz

TE, OLB • Sr.

Conner Lakin

RB, OLB • Sr.

Kollin Stevens

WR, FS • Sr. • 5’ 7” • 150 lbs

Aidan Butina

WR, CB • Sr.

Ben Stratton

WR, OLB • Jr. • 6’ 0” • 165 lbs

Dominik Flenniken

SB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 150 lbs

Ja’tawn Williams

WR, CB • Jr. • 6’ 0” • 140 lbs

Nick Stump

WR, CB • Jr. • 5’ 6” • 120 lbs

Alex Tatsch

RB, OLB • So.

Brady Prohovic

RB, SS, CB • So. • 5’ 7” • 150 lbs

Tyler Bauer

WR, CB • So.

Caleb Lehman

WR, MLB • So.

Ben Bradley

WR, CB • Jr.

Bradan Bronson

MLB, TE • So. • 5’ 8” • 165 lbs

Adam Musick

WR, CB • Jr.

Anthony Scarton

G, DE • So.

Joe Lauber

G • Fr.

Daniel Calabrace

Ben Gera

T, DE • Jr.

Jared Bailey

G, DT • 7th

Drew Honse

G, DT • Jr.

Zach Shuey

C, DT, G • Jr. • 5’ 8” • 295 lbs

Cody Krall

C, DT • So. • 5’ 10” • 215 lbs

Wyatt Held

G, DT • Sr.

Brayden Madey

T, DT • Sr.

Marco Scarton

T, DT • So.

Raymond Dupilka

DE, TE, T • Sr. • 5’ 10” • 155 lbs

Timothy Myers

Andrew Tatsch

Connor Lakin

Luke Tomko

Fr. • 5’ 9” • 155 lbs

Austin Hazen

Robert Fulton

RB, OLB • Sr.

Israel McMahon

Cody Robinson

Benjamin Stratton

Russell Fry

Alexander Dominick

Sawyer Butina

Logan Szekely

Benjamin Bigi

Joseph Lauber

Alessandro Castillo

Christopher Cochran Jr.

Ray Dupilka

Grady Depalma

Justis Newman

Evan Pancoast • F • 5’ 8” • 122 lbs

Logan Szekley

Chad Plows

Jordan Adams

Gaige Kettren

Devin Webster

Buddy Young

Travis Ludwig

Jacob Ross

Joseph Musick

Lucas Kolenc

Izzy McMahon

Mason Barley

Vincent Oddo

Jack Drnjevich

Danny Noonan

Cash Achhammer

Andy Tatsch

Zachary Shuey

Vincent Gaskey

Daniel Noonan

Chris Cochran

Benjamin Bradley

Owen Burket

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.