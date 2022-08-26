John Wetzel
FS, QB • So.
Corey Boerio
TE, MLB • Sr. • 6’ 1” • 205 lbs
Aiden Roach
CB, WR • So.
Owen Ortiz
TE, OLB • Sr.
Conner Lakin
RB, OLB • Sr.
Kollin Stevens
WR, FS • Sr. • 5’ 7” • 150 lbs
Aidan Butina
WR, CB • Sr.
Ben Stratton
WR, OLB • Jr. • 6’ 0” • 165 lbs
Dominik Flenniken
SB, CB • Sr. • 5’ 8” • 150 lbs
Ja’tawn Williams
WR, CB • Jr. • 6’ 0” • 140 lbs
Nick Stump
WR, CB • Jr. • 5’ 6” • 120 lbs
Alex Tatsch
RB, OLB • So.
Brady Prohovic
RB, SS, CB • So. • 5’ 7” • 150 lbs
Tyler Bauer
WR, CB • So.
Caleb Lehman
WR, MLB • So.
Ben Bradley
WR, CB • Jr.
Bradan Bronson
MLB, TE • So. • 5’ 8” • 165 lbs
Adam Musick
WR, CB • Jr.
Anthony Scarton
G, DE • So.
Joe Lauber
G • Fr.
Daniel Calabrace
Ben Gera
T, DE • Jr.
Jared Bailey
G, DT • 7th
Drew Honse
G, DT • Jr.
Zach Shuey
C, DT, G • Jr. • 5’ 8” • 295 lbs
Cody Krall
C, DT • So. • 5’ 10” • 215 lbs
Wyatt Held
G, DT • Sr.
Brayden Madey
T, DT • Sr.
Marco Scarton
T, DT • So.
Raymond Dupilka
DE, TE, T • Sr. • 5’ 10” • 155 lbs
Timothy Myers
Andrew Tatsch
Connor Lakin
Luke Tomko
Fr. • 5’ 9” • 155 lbs
Austin Hazen
Robert Fulton
RB, OLB • Sr.
Israel McMahon
Cody Robinson
Benjamin Stratton
Russell Fry
Alexander Dominick
Sawyer Butina
Logan Szekely
Benjamin Bigi
Joseph Lauber
Alessandro Castillo
Christopher Cochran Jr.
Ray Dupilka
Grady Depalma
Justis Newman
Evan Pancoast • F • 5’ 8” • 122 lbs
Logan Szekley
Chad Plows
Jordan Adams
Gaige Kettren
Devin Webster
Buddy Young
Travis Ludwig
Jacob Ross
Joseph Musick
Lucas Kolenc
Izzy McMahon
Mason Barley
Vincent Oddo
Jack Drnjevich
Danny Noonan
Cash Achhammer
Andy Tatsch
Zachary Shuey
Vincent Gaskey
Daniel Noonan
Chris Cochran
Benjamin Bradley
Owen Burket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.