Seniors — Wyatt Ramer (6-1, 155); Alex Briggs (5-10, 190); Joey McGough (6-3, 285); Dakota Powell (6-0, 250).
Juniors — Ahkeem White (6-1, 150); Jerome Wallish (5-6, 125); Richie Christeleit (5-10, 160); Hayden Teska (6-1, 185); Kage Burkart (5-8, 170); Matthew Wallace (5-8, 145); Donavin Waller (6-2, 160); Preston Henry (6-0, 200); Jayden Stevens (6-2, 185); Mike DeNezza (5-9, 150); JC Wallish (5-7, 165); Clayton Hudspath (5-10, 200); Billy McChesney (6-2, 270); Tyrone Williams (5-9, 160); Caleb Chismar (6-2, 220).
Sophomores — Rashad Canady (5-11, 170); Raequan Rollins (5-8, 145); Christian Hostetler (5-10, 165); Cody Rubrecht (5-9, 160); Alex Firestone (5-7, 160); Kaidyn Gonder (5-10, 135); Kaleb Riggs (6-0, 228); Isaiah Payne (6-2, 235); Jakob DeMine (5-9, 210); Christian McChesney (5-11, 215); Andrew Kuhn (5-7, 190); George Plows (5-9, 180).
Freshmen — Mason Perez (5-9, 135); Kyrel Vuletich (5-10, 135); Dom Zilli (5-8, 150); Adam Dipasquale (5-4, 155); Cooper Boyles (5-9, 145); Desmond Sanders (5-7, 135); Jerry Vuletich (5-7, 125); Blake Leone (5-11, 160); Ryan Burkart (5-10, 160); Cameron Susman (5-8, 125); Demetrius Daniels (5-8, 143); Ayden Thompson (5-10, 230); Ryan Ebersole (5-7, 175); Casey Susman (5-11, 190); Brian Franklin (5-10, 190); Julian Stevens (6-3, 215); Sam Ghrist (5-9, 365).
