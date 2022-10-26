The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently competed against Mount Pleasant Area. The following are the first-place finisher for GLJHS.
200 medley relay
Girls
Lynn, B. Cratty, M. Maiers & C. Gardener
Boys
W. Murphy, C. Schafer, A. Akins & Kevin Kopper
200 Free
Girls
K. Lynn
100 IM
Girls
M. Maiers
Boys
A. Akins
50 Free
Girls
E. Cratty
50 Fly
Girls
M. Maiers
50 Breast
Girls
E. Cratty
200 Free relay
Girls
Maiers, Gardener, Lynn and Cratty
