The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently competed against Mount Pleasant Area. The following are the first-place finisher for GLJHS.

200 medley relay

Girls

Lynn, B. Cratty, M. Maiers & C. Gardener

Boys

W. Murphy, C. Schafer, A. Akins & Kevin Kopper

200 Free

Girls

K. Lynn

100 IM

Girls

M. Maiers

Boys

A. Akins

50 Free

Girls

E. Cratty

50 Fly

Girls

M. Maiers

50 Breast

Girls

E. Cratty

200 Free relay

Girls

Maiers, Gardener, Lynn and Cratty

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.