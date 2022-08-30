The fall high school sports season kicked off Monday on what felt like one of the muggiest days of the summer so far.
In the late-day heat of Weller Field, the Ligonier Valley boys soccer team kicked off its 2022-23 season by hosting the South Allegheny Gladiators.
It was a battle as the nonconference game went scoreless late into the second half before South Allegheny’s senior mid-fielder Kolby Gatchie found the back of the Rams’ goal to put the Gladiators up 1-0 with 4:10 left in the game.
“We had our chances but we didn’t finish and then there were some fundamental errors at the very end,” Ligonier Valley head coach Kip Crumrine said. “There were corner kicks that went out of bounds. A missed throw-in opportunity. The guys are ready to battle back.”
There were spurts of the game where Ligonier Valley dominated in control and possession of the ball. But they just could not get the ball in the next.
The Rams had their first good shot-on-goal 10 minutes into the first half when sophomore Hunter Wright’s kick was stopped by Gladiator goalie Joshua Jackowski.
“We dominated a lot of play,” Crumrine said. “But we didn’t finish and then we got caught there at the end. I always tell the guys that battles like this are going to be one at the beginning of the second half and we had our chances and didn’t finish and we let them hang around.”
And Ligonier Valley had its chance near the beginning of the second half when junior Matthew Salancy got a look at the South Allegheny goal but was denied. And in the end, the Gladiator goal by Gatchie with just over four minutes left sealed the win for South Allegheny.
It is a loss, but Rams coach Crumrine is looking at the positives in the young season.
“I liked our ball movement,” he said. “I like the way that they played together. We communicated better than we have the last two scrimmages. We got a lot of good foundational stuff to build on, but we are young so we will get there. First game, here we go.”
Ligonier Valley will host Bentworth today for a nonconference game at 5 p.m. at Weller Field.
Girls soccer
Greater Latrobe 7, Greensburg-Salem 0
In the opening of its season and Class 3A, Section 3, the Lady Wildcats soccer team blanked visiting Greensburg Salem 7-0.
Robin Reilly and Makenna Malone led the Greater Latrobe scoring with two goals apiece. Ella Bulava, Lauren Bell and Annalyse Bauer rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats with a goal each.
Reilly not only helped lead on the scoring, but she also led with three assists, with Bulava and Bell having one apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.