For a full-service monument company including cemetery markers and memorials located in Latrobe, trust family-owned Unity Memorials. It is an honor to help families preserve memories of their loved ones in an area we call home. Unity Memorials is proud to serve Greensburg, PA and surrounding areas with a simple mission in mind: help families create an everlasting memory that will honor their friends and loved ones for generations to come.
We work with a variety of materials, including granite and bronze, to create monuments for virtually any budget. In addition to traditional monuments, we also provide other pieces including vases, benches, pet monuments and signs. We feature sand-carved lettering, flowers and panels, as well as laser etched images. In addition to creating and installing monuments, we also clean monuments that are showing the effects of age and we restore monuments that have become worn or damaged.
We serve many areas surrounding Latrobe, including Greensburg, Blairsville, Johnstown, Ebensburg, Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Murrysville, Irwin and other areas of southwestern Pennsylvania. We look forward to meeting you and hope you will join the many families in our area who have come to appreciate the service and respect we provide for each of our clients.
We pride ourselves on compassionate service and attention to detail. For more information about creating a cemetery marker or memorial, call Unity Memorials at 724-834-4006 (https://UnityMemorialsOnline.com/contact-us/). Unity Memorials has recently relocated to 3672 Route 30, Latrobe. Please feel free to stop by and see us at our new office.
