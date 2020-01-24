Westmoreland County
Founded: 1773
Origin: Formed by an Act of Assembly and approved by Gov. Richard Penn, Westmoreland County was founded on Feb. 26, 1773. It was the first county to be founded west of the Allegheny mountains and the 11th to be founded in Pennsylvania. Courts were held at the house of Robert Hanna, in an area that became known as Hannastown. The first court session was held on April 6, 1773.
Approximately nine years later, Hannastown was invaded by Seneca Indians, and though much of Hannastown was destroyed, the two-story log dwelling house courthouse remained intact. In 1785, a piece of land was chosen to house a new courthouse in an area called Newtown. That area is now Greensburg, the county seat. The land chosen is where the current courthouse now stands.
Courthouse address: 2 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone: 724-830-3000
Website: www.co.westmoreland.pa.us
Population: 365,164
Land size: 1,036 square miles
Board of Commissioners: Chairperson Sean Kertes, , 724-830-3106; Douglas Chew, 724-830-3143; Gina Cerilli, 724-830-3103
Row offices: Clerk of Courts Bryan L. Kline, 724-830-3734; Controller Jeffrey Balzer, 724- 830-3115; Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha, 724-830-3636; District Attorney John W. Peck, 724-830-3949; Prothonotary Christina O’Brien, 724-830-3502; Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer, 724-830-3518; Register of Wills Sherry Magretti Hamilton, 724-830-3177; Sheriff James Albert, 724-830-3457; Treasurer Jared Squires, 724-830-3180
Departments: Bureau of Elections Director Beth Lechman 724-830-3150,
Department of Public Works Director Greg McCloskey 724-830-3955.
Planning and Development Director Jason Rigone, 724-830-3600,
Public Defender Wayne P. McGrew, 724- 830-3535,
Solicitor Melissa Guiddy, 724-830-3145,
Tax Assessment Director William S. Ferraro, 724-830-3409,
Prison Warden John Walton, 724-830-6000
Agencies: Adult Probation Chief Probation Officer Sharon Bold, 724-830-3700,
Area Agency on Aging Administrator Kate Johnson, 724-830-4444,
Children’s Bureau Administrator Shara Saveikis, 724- 830-3301,
Domestic Relations Director Terence O’Halloran, 724-830-3200,
Behavioral Health & Development Services Administrator Dirk Matson, 724-830-3617,
Veterans Affairs Director Matt Zamosky, 724-830-3530
Court of Common Pleas:
Court Administrator Amy Mears DeMatt, 724-830-3828;
Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, 724-830-3835;
Tim Krieger, 724-830-3483;
Michele G. Bononi, 724-830-3365;
Harry F. Smail, 724-830-3814;
Scott Mears Jr., 724-830-3805;
Chris A. Feliciani, 724-830-3803;
Rita D. Hathaway, 724-853-2140;
James P. Silvis., 724-830-3492;
Chris F. Scherer, 724-853-2201;
Michael J. Stewart, 724-830-3489;
Justin M. Walsh, 724-830-3782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.