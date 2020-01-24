Municipalities
Blairsville
Founded: 1818, according to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.
Origin: The original town was founded and laid out by James Campbell and Andrew Brown in 1811 along the planned route of the Huntingdon, Cambria and Indiana Turnpike, according to the Blairsville web site.
It was named for John Blair, who was president of the turnpike company at the time.
Population: 3,327 (2014 census)
Land size: 1.4 square miles
ZIP Code: 15717
County: Indiana
Police: Chief Michael Allman, 724-459-7555
Fire: Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co., Chief George Burkley, 724-459-8111
Ambulance:
Citizens’ Ambulance Service Inc. 724-459-5919, 1-800-655-2343, 724-349-5511
Garbage company: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Sewage: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Water: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020
Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111
Cable:
Comcast 1-800-comcast
Municipal building:
Borough of Blairsville Building, 203 E. Market St., 724-459-9100; fax 724-459-9012
Mayor:
Frank Harsh 724-459-7555
Manager and Secretary: Timothy E. Evans 724-459-9100
Council members: President John Bertolino, Vice President Paul Fodor, President Pro Tem Ronald Evanko, David Janusek, Albert Dettorre, Adele Davis
Other officials:
Auditor Tim Rennie 724-238-4598, Tax Collector Jonathon Santoro 724-675-8563, Solicitor Pat Dougherty, Engineer Remington & Vernick 412-263-2200
Meeting times and site: 6 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough building
2020 Budget: $2.4 million
Property tax: 4.41 mills
1 mill equals: $143,642
Wage tax: 1.25 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $59,800
Blairsville Public Library:
724-459-6077
Blairsville Parks & Recreation: 724-459-6790
School District: Blairsville-Saltsburg School District
Bolivar
Founded: 1863
Origin: There is little information available about the connection of Simón Bolívar, a South American soldier and statesman, and Bolivar Borough in the northeastern portion of Westmoreland County.
Nonetheless, the small municipality is named after Bolívar, who is credited with leading the fight for independence in what are now the countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.
He is revered as a hero in these countries and throughout much of Latin America and has even been called “the George Washington of South America.” In Spanish, he may also be called “El Libertador,” or The Liberator.
The approximately 3 square miles of Bolivar was founded in 1863. In 1990, Bolivar posted a population of 544. In 2000, the number was 489.
In 2002, Promistar Bank consolidated operations with a branch in New Florence and donated the Bolivar building, 622 Washington St., to the municipality. All borough business is done there, including housing the local police department.
Population: 456 (2013)
Land size: .2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15923
County: Westmoreland
Police: Call 911
Fire: Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Speidel, 724-676-4720
Ambulance: Citizens’ Ambulance, 724-349-5511
Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 724-834-6668
Sewage: Tri-Community Sewer Authority, 724-676-5631
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: First Energy — GPU Energy, 814-533-8111
Cable:
Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: Bolivar Borough Municipal Office, 622 Washington St., 724-676-9950; fax 724-676-9950; hours: Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Website:
www.BolivarBorough. com
Secretary/treasurer:
Patricia Betts, 724-676-9950
Mayor: Tom Pickup
Council members: Clark Baird, Sue Bartow, Ron Betts, Lewis McLaughlin and Gladine McMaster
Other officials: Jeffery Miller, solicitor; Jessica Betts, tax collector, 724-990-8052
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Thursday of every month in borough building
2020 Budget: $93,904.05
Property tax: 16 mills
1 mill equals: About $3,478
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Realty transfer tax: .5 percent
Median home value: $51,400
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
Burrell Township
Founded: 1853
Origin: Blairsville, Black Lick and Josephine are all located in Burrell Township. It was formed in 1853 and was named for Judge Burrell. In the past, Burrell Township has been the location of many manufacturing operations.
Today, however, its township is mainly a farming township with Blairsville being the only manufacturing center.
Blairsville is the second-largest borough in Indiana County. It was named for John Blair of Blair’s Gap, Blair County, promoter of the Northern Turnpike. Indians of the Seneca and Delaware tribes went though here on their way up the Allegheny Valley to the villages of their southland cousins. Blairsville also was once a busy spot on the Pennsylvania Canal; boats were both built and repaired there and it was sometimes called “the town of wheels and keels.”
Population: 4,393
Land Size: 43 miles
ZIP Code: 15716
County: Indiana
Police: State police Indiana, 724-357-1960
Sewage: Burrell Township Sewer Authority, 724- 248-7272
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741
Cable:
Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Secretary: Helen L. Olechovski, 724-248-3308
Email: burrelltwpsupervisors@ gmail.com
Supervisors: John Shields, Larry Henry, Dan Shacreaw
Other officials: Codes enforcement officer, Charles Lydic
Meeting times: Third Wednesday of each month
2018 Budget: $643,600
Property tax: 0.969 mills
Median home value: $74,700
School district: Blairsville-Saltsburg School District
Cook Township
Founded: 1855
Origin: Paperwork to establish Cook Township dates back to 1852 when Westmoreland County Commissioners fielded a petition signed by Samuel L. Carpenter, John Fausold and Mathew C. McMillan. Reasons for the petition were listed as convenience of elections records and road maintenance.
The area was named after county associate Judge David Cook, who helped the proposal get accepted.
Township businesses such as farms, lumber mills and gristmills prospered and by 1870, the township boasted a population of 875.
There were five churches and eight one-room school houses. The 2000 census revealed a population of 2,403, 716 families and 927 households.
Population: 2,240
Land size: 46.5 square miles
ZIP Code: 15677, 15687, 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire:
Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner 724-640-7827
Ambulance:
Mutual Aid, 724-593-2200
Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Recycling: No longer available
Sewage: Septic
Water: Well
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable:
Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411
Municipal building:
Cook Township Municipal Building, 1716 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687, 724-593-7471, Fax: 724-593-7471
Email: cooktwp@lhtot.com
Secretary:
Debbie Rhodes, 724-593-7471
Supervisors:
Richard Umbaugh, Chris Tinkey, Jerry Lenhart
Other officials: April Grimm, tax collector, 724-593-3400
Meeting times and site: 4 p.m. first Wednesday of each month at the municipal building
2019 Budget: $869,658
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals: $24,021
Wage tax: .5 percent
Local services tax: $52
Median home value: $86,200
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
Derry Borough
Founded: 1881
Origin: Railroad Town, as Derry was nicknamed, was the center of operations for the railroad between Altoona and Pittsburgh, with maintenance and inspection stops for all trains, and all the divisional officers headquartered here. Derry Station, a small two-room shed, was constructed in 1852 or 1853, so named because the community of Derry Town (now New Derry) was just a few miles north. The town was known as Derry Station until it was incorporated as a borough Oct. 22, 1881, when it took the name Derry.
Population: 2,668
Land size: .9 square miles
ZIP Code: 15627
County: Westmoreland
Police:
Derry Police Department; Chief Randy Glick, 724-694-8030 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire:
Derry Volunteer Fire Co., 724-694-2653 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency),
Chief Josh Campbell
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837-6134 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage: Enforcement officer, Amy Forsha, 724-694-2305
Water:
Derry Borough Municipal Authority, 724-694-2305
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Municipal building: Derry Borough Building, 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-2030; fax 724-694-9252
Secretary:Lori Latta, 724-694-2030
Mayor: Alana Gaudiello
Council members: Grant Nicely, Al Checca, Sara Cowan, Jim Ritenour and Alison Camp. Two vacancies until February.
Other officials: Lee Miller, UCC/code official, 412-7662565; Keith Hodgkiss, sewage treatment plant operator, 724-694-2763; Kristen Kozar, tax collector, 724-454-1065; Lee Demosky, solicitor; 724-853-2295; Ed Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., engineer, 724-539-8562; Public Works crewleader Adam Hebenthal.
Meeting times and site:
7 p.m. second Monday, Derry Station, 200 West Second Ave., community room
2020 budget: $759,866
Property tax: 29 mills general purpose; 2.5 mills street lighting tax
1 mill equals: $12,390.36
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $10
Median home value: $89,350
Revitalization: Derry Area Revitalization Corp. (DARCee), 116 E. First Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-689-7266; fax 724-694-1331, e-mail, derryrevitalization@gmail.com; DARCee’s mission is to promote revitalization, eliminate deterioration, promote community involvement, and preserve the history, culture, architecture and public use of the area.
Library:
Caldwell Memorial Library
School district:
Derry Area School District
