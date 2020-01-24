Municipalities

Blairsville

Founded: 1818, according to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.

Origin: The original town was founded and laid out by James Campbell and Andrew Brown in 1811 along the planned route of the Huntingdon, Cambria and Indiana Turnpike, according to the Blairsville web site.

It was named for John Blair, who was president of the turnpike company at the time.

Population: 3,327 (2014 census)

Land size: 1.4 square miles

ZIP Code: 15717

County: Indiana

Police: Chief Michael Allman, 724-459-7555

Fire: Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Co., Chief George Burkley, 724-459-8111

Ambulance:

Citizens’ Ambulance Service Inc. 724-459-5919, 1-800-655-2343, 724-349-5511

Garbage company: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Sewage: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Water: Blairsville Municipal Authority 724-459-5020

Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111

Cable:

Comcast 1-800-comcast

Municipal building:

Borough of Blairsville Building, 203 E. Market St., 724-459-9100; fax 724-459-9012

Mayor:

Frank Harsh 724-459-7555

Manager and Secretary: Timothy E. Evans 724-459-9100

Council members: President John Bertolino, Vice President Paul Fodor, President Pro Tem Ronald Evanko, David Janusek, Albert Dettorre, Adele Davis

Other officials:

Auditor Tim Rennie 724-238-4598, Tax Collector Jonathon Santoro 724-675-8563, Solicitor Pat Dougherty, Engineer Remington & Vernick 412-263-2200

Meeting times and site: 6 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough building

2020 Budget: $2.4 million

Property tax: 4.41 mills

1 mill equals: $143,642

Wage tax: 1.25 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $59,800

Blairsville Public Library:

724-459-6077

Blairsville Parks & Recreation: 724-459-6790

School District: Blairsville-Saltsburg School District

Bolivar

Founded: 1863

Origin: There is little information available about the connection of Simón Bolívar, a South American soldier and statesman, and Bolivar Borough in the northeastern portion of Westmoreland County.

Nonetheless, the small municipality is named after Bolívar, who is credited with leading the fight for independence in what are now the countries of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.

He is revered as a hero in these countries and throughout much of Latin America and has even been called “the George Washington of South America.” In Spanish, he may also be called “El Libertador,” or The Liberator.

The approximately 3 square miles of Bolivar was founded in 1863. In 1990, Bolivar posted a population of 544. In 2000, the number was 489.

In 2002, Promistar Bank consolidated operations with a branch in New Florence and donated the Bolivar building, 622 Washington St., to the municipality. All borough business is done there, including housing the local police department.

Population: 456 (2013)

Land size: .2 square miles

ZIP Code: 15923

County: Westmoreland

Police: Call 911

Fire: Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Speidel, 724-676-4720

Ambulance: Citizens’ Ambulance, 724-349-5511

Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 724-834-6668

Sewage: Tri-Community Sewer Authority, 724-676-5631

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: First Energy — GPU Energy, 814-533-8111

Cable:

Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: Bolivar Borough Municipal Office, 622 Washington St., 724-676-9950; fax 724-676-9950; hours: Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Website:

www.BolivarBorough. com

Secretary/treasurer:

Patricia Betts, 724-676-9950

Mayor: Tom Pickup

Council members: Clark Baird, Sue Bartow, Ron Betts, Lewis McLaughlin and Gladine McMaster

Other officials: Jeffery Miller, solicitor; Jessica Betts, tax collector, 724-990-8052

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Thursday of every month in borough building

2020 Budget: $93,904.05

Property tax: 16 mills

1 mill equals: About $3,478

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Realty transfer tax: .5 percent

Median home value: $51,400

School district:

Ligonier Valley School District

Burrell Township

Founded: 1853

Origin: Blairsville, Black Lick and Josephine are all located in Burrell Township. It was formed in 1853 and was named for Judge Burrell. In the past, Burrell Township has been the location of many manufacturing operations.

Today, however, its township is mainly a farming township with Blairsville being the only manufacturing center.

Blairsville is the second-largest borough in Indiana County. It was named for John Blair of Blair’s Gap, Blair County, promoter of the Northern Turnpike. Indians of the Seneca and Delaware tribes went though here on their way up the Allegheny Valley to the villages of their southland cousins. Blairsville also was once a busy spot on the Pennsylvania Canal; boats were both built and repaired there and it was sometimes called “the town of wheels and keels.”

Population: 4,393

Land Size: 43 miles

ZIP Code: 15716

County: Indiana

Police: State police Indiana, 724-357-1960

Sewage: Burrell Township Sewer Authority, 724- 248-7272

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: Penelec 1-800-545-7741

Cable:

Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Secretary: Helen L. Olechovski, 724-248-3308

Email: burrelltwpsupervisors@ gmail.com

Supervisors: John Shields, Larry Henry, Dan Shacreaw

Other officials: Codes enforcement officer, Charles Lydic

Meeting times: Third Wednesday of each month

2018 Budget: $643,600

Property tax: 0.969 mills

Median home value: $74,700

School district: Blairsville-Saltsburg School District

Cook Township

Founded: 1855

Origin: Paperwork to establish Cook Township dates back to 1852 when Westmoreland County Commissioners fielded a petition signed by Samuel L. Carpenter, John Fausold and Mathew C. McMillan. Reasons for the petition were listed as convenience of elections records and road maintenance.

The area was named after county associate Judge David Cook, who helped the proposal get accepted.

Township businesses such as farms, lumber mills and gristmills prospered and by 1870, the township boasted a population of 875.

There were five churches and eight one-room school houses. The 2000 census revealed a population of 2,403, 716 families and 927 households.

Population: 2,240

Land size: 46.5 square miles

ZIP Code: 15677, 15687, 15658

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire:

Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner 724-640-7827

Ambulance:

Mutual Aid, 724-593-2200

Garbage: Bizup, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Recycling: No longer available

Sewage: Septic

Water: Well

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable:

Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411

Municipal building:

Cook Township Municipal Building, 1716 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687, 724-593-7471, Fax: 724-593-7471

Email: cooktwp@lhtot.com

Secretary:

Debbie Rhodes, 724-593-7471

Supervisors:

Richard Umbaugh, Chris Tinkey, Jerry Lenhart

Other officials: April Grimm, tax collector, 724-593-3400

Meeting times and site: 4 p.m. first Wednesday of each month at the municipal building

2019 Budget: $869,658

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals: $24,021

Wage tax: .5 percent

Local services tax: $52

Median home value: $86,200

School district:

Ligonier Valley School District

Derry Borough

Founded: 1881

Origin: Railroad Town, as Derry was nicknamed, was the center of operations for the railroad between Altoona and Pittsburgh, with maintenance and inspection stops for all trains, and all the divisional officers headquartered here. Derry Station, a small two-room shed, was constructed in 1852 or 1853, so named because the community of Derry Town (now New Derry) was just a few miles north. The town was known as Derry Station until it was incorporated as a borough Oct. 22, 1881, when it took the name Derry.

Population: 2,668

Land size: .9 square miles

ZIP Code: 15627

County: Westmoreland

Police:

Derry Police Department; Chief Randy Glick, 724-694-8030 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire:

Derry Volunteer Fire Co., 724-694-2653 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency),

Chief Josh Campbell

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837-6134 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage: Enforcement officer, Amy Forsha, 724-694-2305

Water:

Derry Borough Municipal Authority, 724-694-2305

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Municipal building: Derry Borough Building, 114 E. 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-2030; fax 724-694-9252

Secretary:Lori Latta, 724-694-2030

Mayor: Alana Gaudiello

Council members: Grant Nicely, Al Checca, Sara Cowan, Jim Ritenour and Alison Camp. Two vacancies until February.

Other officials: Lee Miller, UCC/code official, 412-7662565; Keith Hodgkiss, sewage treatment plant operator, 724-694-2763; Kristen Kozar, tax collector, 724-454-1065; Lee Demosky, solicitor; 724-853-2295; Ed Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., engineer, 724-539-8562; Public Works crewleader Adam Hebenthal.

Meeting times and site:

7 p.m. second Monday, Derry Station, 200 West Second Ave., community room

2020 budget: $759,866

Property tax: 29 mills general purpose; 2.5 mills street lighting tax

1 mill equals: $12,390.36

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax: $10

Median home value: $89,350

Revitalization: Derry Area Revitalization Corp. (DARCee), 116 E. First Ave., Derry, PA 15627, 724-689-7266; fax 724-694-1331, e-mail, derryrevitalization@gmail.com; DARCee’s mission is to promote revitalization, eliminate deterioration, promote community involvement, and preserve the history, culture, architecture and public use of the area.

Library:

Caldwell Memorial Library

School district:

Derry Area School District

