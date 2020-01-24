Website: www.iup.edu
Address: 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA15705
Phone Number: 724-357-2100
Admissions Office: 800-442- 6830, 724-357-2230, general information, Sutton Hall, Suite 120, admissions-inquiry@ iup.edu
Marketing and Communications: 724-357-3062, cnoah@iup.edu
Alumni Relations: 724-357- 7942, alumni-relations@iup.edu
Academy of Culinary Arts: 800-438-6424, culinary-arts@iup.edu
Graduate Admissions:
Graduate-admissions@iup.edu, grad-research@iup.edu; phone 724-357-2222
Robert E. Cook Honors College:
honors@iup.edu, toll-free: 1- 800-487-9122, 724-357-4971
Pittsburgh East, 400 Penn Center Boulevard, Building 4, Suite 900;Pittsburgh, PA 15235; 412-824-1999; Pittsburgh-East@iupedu
IUP at Northpointe, 167 Northpointe Blvd., Freeport, PA 16229, northpointe-campus@ iup.edu; 724-294-3300, 1-800-889-0872
IUP at Punxsutawney, 1012 Winslow St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, 814-938-6711; iup-pxy@iup.edu
———
Website:
Address:
300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650
Phone: 724-532-6600
Fax: 724-805-2554
Email addresses:
admission@ stvincent.edu, info@stvincent. edu, sports@stvincent.edu, alumni@stvincent.edu
Admission Office Toll-free phone number: 800-782-5549
President: Father Paul R. Taylor, OSB, 724- 805-2271
Vice President for Academic Affairs: Dr. John Smetanka, 724-805-2062
Registrar/Records: Celine Brudnok, 724-805-2720
Dean of Admission: Heather Kabala 724- 805-2960
Senior Director for Marketing/Communication: Michael Hustava, 724-805-2010
Alumni Relations: Director Shawn Gouch, 724-805-2568
Director of Athletics: Father Myron Kirsch, OSB, 724-805-2111
Sports Information: Assistant Director R.J. Leisie, 724-805-2741
Bookstore:
Director Father Anthony Grossi, OSB, 724-805-2557
Latimer Family Library: Brother David Kelly, OSB, 724-805- 2644
Student newspaper: The Review, 724-805-2513
Student Government: 724-805-2539
———
Website: www.setonhill.edu
Address: One Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone: 724-834-2200
Fax: 724-830-1294
Email address:
Toll-free phone number:
1- 800-826-6234
Main campus head:
Mary C. Finger, president, 724- 834-2200
Provost: Susan Yochum, SC, 724-834-2200
Registrar/Records: Constance Beckel 724-838-4218
Admissions: Kevin Zimmerman, 724-838-4281 or 1-800-826-6234 or admit@setonhill.edu
Media relations:
Jennifer Reeger 724-830-1069
Alumni relations:
Ashley Kunkle Zwierzelewski 724-830-1005
Athletic director:
Chris Snyder 724-830-1895
Sports information:
Jason Greene 724-830-1132
Gymnasium: Marc Marizzaldi 724-830-1169
Bookstore: 724-838-4223
Library:
David Stanley, director, 724-838-4291
Residence Life:
Cory Campbell, director, 724-838-4260
---
(2019 listing)
Website: www.greensburg.pitt.edu
Address:
150 Finoli Drive, Greensburg,
PA15601
Phone Number:
724-837-7040
President:
Dr. Sharon P. Smith, 724-
836-7980
Dean of Student Services:
Rick Fogle, 724-836-9916 Registrar:
Beth Tiedemann, 724-836-7182 Admissions Interim Office
Director: Kerri Meeks-Griffin, 724-836-9885
Media Relations:
Susan Isola, 724-836-7741 Alumni Relations:
Julia Sefcheck, 724-836-7496 Athletic Director:
Jeromy Yetter, 724-836-9949
Sports Information Director:
Mark Taylor, 724-838-8055 Campus Store:
Chambers Hall, 724-836-9928 Library:
Millstein Library, Eve Wider, 724-836-9688
Office of Housing and Residence Life: Director Troy Ross, 724-836-9917
---
Westmoreland County Community College
Website: www.westmoreland.edu
Address: 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood, PA 15697
Phone: 724-925-4000
Email address: infocenter@westmoreland.edu
Toll-free: 1-800-262-2103
Education Centers:
Westmoreland-Advanced Technology center, Mt. Pleasant, 724-925-8650
Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown, 724-437-3512
Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana, PA, 724-357-1404
Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe, 724-925-8473
Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, 724-327-8090
Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington, 724-335-8110
Westmoreland-Public Safety Training Center, Smithton, 724-872-2447
College President: Dr. Tuesday Stanley, 724-925-4001
Admissions/Registrar: Janice Grabowski, 724-925-4077
Marketing/Communications: Janet Corrinne-Harvey, 724-925-4091
Athletics: Brian Rose, 724-925-4129
College Store: 724-925-4174
Continuing Education: Sylvia Detar, 724-925-4190
Library: 724-925-4100
Student Life: Katherine Hanold, 724-925-4055
---
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.