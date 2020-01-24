Website: www.iup.edu

Address: 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA15705

Phone Number: 724-357-2100

Admissions Office: 800-442- 6830, 724-357-2230, general information, Sutton Hall, Suite 120, admissions-inquiry@ iup.edu

Marketing and Communications: 724-357-3062, cnoah@iup.edu

Alumni Relations: 724-357- 7942, alumni-relations@iup.edu

Academy of Culinary Arts: 800-438-6424, culinary-arts@iup.edu

Graduate Admissions:

Graduate-admissions@iup.edu, grad-research@iup.edu; phone 724-357-2222

Robert E. Cook Honors College:

honors@iup.edu, toll-free: 1- 800-487-9122, 724-357-4971

Pittsburgh East, 400 Penn Center Boulevard, Building 4, Suite 900;Pittsburgh, PA 15235; 412-824-1999; Pittsburgh-East@iupedu

IUP at Northpointe, 167 Northpointe Blvd., Freeport, PA 16229, northpointe-campus@ iup.edu; 724-294-3300, 1-800-889-0872

IUP at Punxsutawney, 1012 Winslow St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, 814-938-6711; iup-pxy@iup.edu

———

Website:

www.stvincent.edu

Address:

300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650

Phone: 724-532-6600

Fax: 724-805-2554

Email addresses:

admission@ stvincent.edu, info@stvincent. edu, sports@stvincent.edu, alumni@stvincent.edu

Admission Office Toll-free phone number: 800-782-5549

President: Father Paul R. Taylor, OSB, 724- 805-2271

Vice President for Academic Affairs: Dr. John Smetanka, 724-805-2062

Registrar/Records: Celine Brudnok, 724-805-2720

Dean of Admission: Heather Kabala 724- 805-2960

Senior Director for Marketing/Communication: Michael Hustava, 724-805-2010

Alumni Relations: Director Shawn Gouch, 724-805-2568

Director of Athletics: Father Myron Kirsch, OSB, 724-805-2111

Sports Information: Assistant Director R.J. Leisie, 724-805-2741

Bookstore:

Director Father Anthony Grossi, OSB, 724-805-2557

Latimer Family Library: Brother David Kelly, OSB, 724-805- 2644

Student newspaper: The Review, 724-805-2513

Student Government: 724-805-2539

———

Website: www.setonhill.edu

Address: One Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601

Phone: 724-834-2200

Fax: 724-830-1294

Email address:

admit@setonhill.edu

Toll-free phone number:

1- 800-826-6234

Main campus head:

Mary C. Finger, president, 724- 834-2200

Provost: Susan Yochum, SC, 724-834-2200

Registrar/Records: Constance Beckel 724-838-4218

Admissions: Kevin Zimmerman, 724-838-4281 or 1-800-826-6234 or admit@setonhill.edu

Media relations:

Jennifer Reeger 724-830-1069

Alumni relations:

Ashley Kunkle Zwierzelewski 724-830-1005

Athletic director:

Chris Snyder 724-830-1895

Sports information:

Jason Greene 724-830-1132

Gymnasium: Marc Marizzaldi 724-830-1169

Bookstore: 724-838-4223

Library:

David Stanley, director, 724-838-4291

Residence Life:

Cory Campbell, director, 724-838-4260

---

(2019 listing)

Website: www.greensburg.pitt.edu

Address:

150 Finoli Drive, Greensburg,

PA15601

Phone Number:

724-837-7040

President:

Dr. Sharon P. Smith, 724-

836-7980

Dean of Student Services:

Rick Fogle, 724-836-9916 Registrar:

Beth Tiedemann, 724-836-7182 Admissions Interim Office

Director: Kerri Meeks-Griffin, 724-836-9885

Media Relations:

Susan Isola, 724-836-7741 Alumni Relations:

Julia Sefcheck, 724-836-7496 Athletic Director:

Jeromy Yetter, 724-836-9949

Sports Information Director:

Mark Taylor, 724-838-8055 Campus Store:

Chambers Hall, 724-836-9928 Library:

Millstein Library, Eve Wider, 724-836-9688

Office of Housing and Residence Life: Director Troy Ross, 724-836-9917

---

Westmoreland County Community College

Website: www.westmoreland.edu

Address: 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood, PA 15697

Phone: 724-925-4000

Email address: infocenter@westmoreland.edu

Toll-free: 1-800-262-2103

Education Centers:

Westmoreland-Advanced Technology center, Mt. Pleasant, 724-925-8650

Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown, 724-437-3512

Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana, PA, 724-357-1404

Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe, 724-925-8473

Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, 724-327-8090

Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington, 724-335-8110

Westmoreland-Public Safety Training Center, Smithton, 724-872-2447

College President: Dr. Tuesday Stanley, 724-925-4001

Admissions/Registrar: Janice Grabowski, 724-925-4077

Marketing/Communications: Janet Corrinne-Harvey, 724-925-4091

Athletics: Brian Rose, 724-925-4129

College Store: 724-925-4174

Continuing Education: Sylvia Detar, 724-925-4190

Library: 724-925-4100

Student Life: Katherine Hanold, 724-925-4055

---

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.