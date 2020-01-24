Polling Places

Boroughs and Cities

*Indicates an inaccessible polling place. Persons with physical disabilities and those over 65 who are assigned to an inaccessible polling place are entitled to an alternative ballot. Contact the Westmoreland County Election Bureau at 724- 830-3150 for additional information in obtaining an alternative ballot. Polling places may change throughout the year.

Blairsville Borough

Blairsville 1, United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717

Blairsville 2, Old American Legion Building, 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717

Blairsville 3, Morewood Towers, 101 Morewood Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717

Bolivar Borough

Bolivar Borough Building, 622 Washington Street, Bolivar, PA 15932

Derry Borough

1st Ward, Derry Station Senior Citizen Center, 200 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627

2nd Ward, Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave., Derry, PA 15627

3rd Ward, Community Center, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627

4th Ward, Community Center, 100 W. 2nd St., Derry, PA 15627

Donegal Borough

Borough Building, 340 Church Street, Donegal, PA 15628

City of Greensburg

1-1, Central Hose House, 137 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

1-2, Greensburg Armory Gym Area, 308 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

2-1, Voting Machine Warehouse, 110 Vannear Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

2-2, Kirk Nevin Ice Arena, 520 New Alexandria Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

2-3, Vol. Fire Dept Hose Co No. 1, 6 McLaughlin Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601

2-4, McKenna Center, 971 Old Salem Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601

3, Greensburg City Hall, 416 S. Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601

4-1, Voting Machine Warehouse, 110 Vannear Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

5-1, Vol. Fire Dept. Hose Co No. 3, 304 Alexander Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601*

5-2, Greensburg VFD No. 6 (Social Hall), 542 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601

6, Greensburg VFD No. 6 (Social Hall), 542 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601

7-1, 7th Ward Hose House, 625 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601

7-2, 7th Ward Hose House, 625 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601

8-1, 8th Ward Hose House, 900 Highland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

8-2, Greensburg VFD No. 8, 900 Highland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601

City of Latrobe

1st Ward, Vol. Fire Company No. 1 — Huber Hall, 390 Oak Street, Latrobe, PA 15650

2nd Ward, Latrobe Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650

3rd Ward, Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650

4th Ward, Freewill Hose Company No. 3 and No. 4, 1607 Ridge Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650

5th Ward, Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650

6th Ward, Hose House No. 6, 316 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650

Laurel Mountain Borough

Shelter House, 32 Walnut Rd., Laughlintown, PA 15655*

Ligonier Borough

Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658

Mount Pleasant Borough

1st Ward, Visitation R.C. Church Hall, 740 W. Walnut St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

2nd Ward, Central Hose House, 100 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

3rd Ward, 3rd Ward Fire Station, 100 Center Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

New Alexandria Borough

Borough Building, 207 W. Main St., New Alexandria, PA 15670

New Florence Borough

Volunteer Fire Dept., 177 13th St., New Florence, PA 15944

Seward Borough

Seward Community Center, 1218 7th St., Seward, PA 15954

South Greensburg Borough

1st District, Municipal Building, 1515 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601

2nd District, Municipal Building, 1515 Poplar St., Greensburg PA 15601

Southwest Greensburg Borough

1st District, Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601

2nd District, SW Fire Dept Social Hall, 401 Guthrie St., Greensburg, PA 15601

Youngstown Borough

Youngstown Borough Building, 4351 Latrobe St., Latrobe, PA 15650

Townships

Bell Township

Perrysville, Bell Township Municipal Building, 2324 Rte. 380, Salina, PA 15680

Roaring Run, Bell Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., 207 Main St., Salina, PA 15680

Salina, Bell Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., 207 Main St., Salina, PA 15680

Burrell Township

Burrell 1, Black Lick Firehall, 151 Main St., Black Lick, PA 15716

Burrell 2, Chestnut Hills Senior Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717

Cook Township

Cook Twp Community Center, 1698 State Route 711, Stahlstown, PA 15687-1185

Derry Township

Alters, Blairsville VFW Post 5821, 9626 Route 22 West, Blairsville, PA, 15717

Bradenville, Derry Twp Municipal Building, 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627

Cokeville, 969 Pizza Barn Rd., Blairsville, PA 15717

Cooperstown, Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe, PA 15650

Kingston, The Kingston Club, 138 Kingston Club Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650

Loyalhanna, KOC Community Center, 415 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650

Millwood, Hillside United Methodist Church, 287 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627

New Derry, St. Martin Catholic Church, 5684 Route 982 New Derry, PA 15671

Peanut, Derry Area School Administration Building, 982 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627

Saxman, KOC Community Center, 415 Brennan Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650

Scalp Level, Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries, 716 W. 4th Ave., Derry, PA 15627*

Simpsons, Simpson’s Voting House, 8725 Route 22, New Alexandria, PA 15670

Torrance, Torrance State Hospital, 121 Longview Dr., Torrance PA 15779

Donegal Township

Four Mile Run, Donegal Twp Community Building, 113 Community Center Lane, Acme, PA 15610

Indian Creek, Donegal Twp. Community Building, 113 Community Center Lane, Acme, PA 15610

Fairfield Township

Fairfield, Fairfield Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Rd., Bolivar, PA 15923

N. Fairfield, First Church of Christ-Fellowship Hall, 104 Maple St. Rte. 259, Bolivar, PA 15923

S. Fairfield, Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1575 Rte. 259, Ligonier, PA 15658

