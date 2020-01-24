Welcome to the 15th annual Latrobe Bulletin Fact Book, a “go-to” guide packed with useful information about the region for 2020.
This handy directory of area municipalities, neighborhoods, school districts, colleges, arts, attractions, sports and recreation, police and fire departments, health care facilities, post offices, district judges, government officials from Westmoreland County and elsewhere, as well as additional categories, should provide readers with a valuable keepsake of information that can be referred to over and over again.
The 2020 Bulletin Fact Book also will be an invaluable asset to anyone new to the region and to those who are contemplating relocating to the area. Once you have it in your possession, you will immediately know why the Bulletin‘s long-standing motto is “Your source for local news.”
The Bulletin editorial staff has been busy in recent weeks, researching the various communities and confirming the plethora of information acquired in an attempt to make this publication as factual as possible.
Unfortunately, eight municipalities have not returned updated information to the Bulletin. The municipalities that did not return updated information are Burrell Township, Donegal Borough, Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township, New Florence, Salem Township, Seward and Youngstown.
Schools that did not provide updates include Greensburg Salem School District and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
If you discover any information that needs to be corrected or appended, please contact Bulletin Editor Steve Kittey (724-537-3351 ext. 27) so changes can be made in the 2021 edition. You also may contact us by email (lb.editor@verizon.net) or fax (724-537-0489).
Any advertiser who wishes to be included in next year’s Bulletin Fact Book should contact the display advertising department by calling 724-537-3351, sending a fax to 724-537-2689 or emailing bulletinads@verizon.net.
