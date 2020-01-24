Animal Shelters

Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-539-2544; afamanager@aol.com; www.afashelter.org.

Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, Pa., 15697; 724-925-2555; animalfriendswestmoreland@comcast.net; www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org

Animal Friends Sanctuary, 215 Smiths Hill, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-925-2555; www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org.

Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, 259 Derbytown Rd., Latrobe, Pa.; A 501c3, non-profit that specializes in rescuing pugs and other brachycephalic breeds as space allows. Assures proper vet care and then finds homes through an adoption process; Call 724-537-3466 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily; Everything done by appointment only; www.facebook.com/guardianangelspugrescue.

Humane Society of Westmoreland, P.O. Box 1552, Route 119N, Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-837-3779; E-mail: hswcgbg@aol.com

Website: members.petfinder.com/~PA83/index.html

Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box, 42, Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 814-421-7078; Fax: 724-238-4298; Helpingheartshealingtails@gmail.com; www.helpingheartshealingtails.org.

Kennels

Country Cabin Cattery, 397 Hauger Hood Road, Stahlstown; 724-593-6111; Fax: 724-593-6106; E-mail: recept@loyalvet.com; www.loyalhannavet.com

Cozy Inn Pet Resort, 405 Hauger Hood Road, Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 724-593-6133; Fax: 724-593-3113; E-mail: cozyinn@lhtot.com; www.cozyinnpetresort.net

Happy Hills Kennel, 110 Mustang Lane, Greensburg; 724-527-2208

Hickory Grove Kennels, 359 Rhododendron Dr., New Alexandria, 724-668-8331; E-mail: info@hickorygrovekennels.com; www.hickorygrovekennels.com

Makin’ Tracks Pet Shop, 527 Gray Station Rd., Blairsville; 724-459-0593; Fax: 724-459-0597; E-mail: makintrx@gmail.com; www.makintrx.com

Sun Valley Kennel, 1277 Latrobe-Crabtree Road, Latrobe; 724-537-2723; E-mail: sunvalleykennel@comcastnet; www.sunvalleykennel.net

Animal Clinics

Donovan Veterinary Clinic, 221 West Loyalhanna St., Ligonier, Pa., 15658; 724-238-9645.

Five Points Veterinary Service, 117 Salem Dr., New Alexandria, Pa., 15670; 724-702-0160; Fax: 724-702-0118; www.fivepointsvet.com

Greensburg Veterinary Associates, 6200 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Square, Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-834-2090; Fax: 724-834-2111; E-mail: gva2090@yahoo.com; www.drdebpetvet.com

Greengate Animal Clinic, 812 College, Ave., Greensburg, Pa., 15601; 724-837-9338; E-mail: GreengateAnimalClinic@gmail.com; www.greengateanimalclinic.com

Lakeview Animal Clinic, 809 Monastery Dr., Latrobe, Pa. 15650; 724-537-5881; Fax: 724-537-4845; www.lakeviewanimalclinicpa.com

Latrobe Animal Clinic, 5767 Route 981, Latrobe, Pa., 15650; 724-539-8531; Fax: 724-537-5322; E-mail: client.service@latrobeanimalclinic.com; www.latrobevets.com

Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic, 397 Hauger Hood Rd., Stahlstown, Pa., 15687; 724-593-6111; Fax: 724-593-6106; E-mail: info@loyalvet.com; recept@loyalvet.com; Website: www.loyalhannavet.com.

Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic, 295 Bergman Rd., Derry, Pa., 15627; 724-537-7359; Fax: 724-694-5521; www.ridgeviewveterinaryclinic.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.