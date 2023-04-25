The loss of a loved one can leave you with a lot of unanswered questions, feelings of stress and anxiety, and grief that make events difficult to handle. The experienced funeral directors at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc. will guide you through the aspects of the funeral service with compassion, dignity, and respect.
The Bacha Family has been providing funeral service for five generations and currently operates funeral homes in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Pleasant Unity, Pennsylvania.
Our Greensburg location opened in 1960 and has grown to an expansive multi room facility able to easily accommodate large gatherings or multiple services at the same time.
Our Pleasant Unity location began as the John R. Cease Funeral Home in 1883, then was known as the James P. Gaut Funeral Home, Inc. until the Bacha family purchased the business in 1993. It was then named the Gaut-Bacha Funeral Home, Inc. until 2016 when the Bacha Family made it a branch of their Greensburg funeral home, renaming it the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc.
Both facilities have been family-owned and operated since they opened. The staff at both homes pride themselves on providing superb service with attention to all details of the entire funeral process, while focusing on serving the survivors during their time of loss. The Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Inc. offers peaceful surroundings and well-appointed, comfortable rooms creating a soothing, home-like atmosphere.
Our facilities will accommodate smaller and more intimate gatherings as well as large families. Everything from our compassionate staff to the beautifully landscaped grounds welcome you. Every detail is considered to provide a compassionate service with dignity and respect.
We stand ready to assist with pre-need, traditional burial, cremation, and military services.
Please call your preferred location to discuss pre-planning and at-need services with a licensed and trained funeral director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.