A Ukrainian-themed menu in Excela Health’s cafeterias on March 15 jump started a two-week fundraising campaign across the health system that resulted in a donation totaling $30,000 in financial contributions and supplies to aid in the humanitarian relief effort.
Working through Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh, Excela Health provided more than $6,000 in basic medical supplies, along with $25,000 in cash raised from employee and community donations to Excela Health’s foundations and augmented by a health system gift.
“We are proud to be part of a worldwide effort to help alleviate suffering and provide much needed aid and comfort to the Ukrainian people,” said Excela Health Chief Executive Officer John Sphon.
“Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of every life we touch, and while we may not be physically present in eastern Europe, we can do our part to assure needs can be met.”
Although the fund drive which concluded April 1 marked a special appeal benefiting the Ukraine crisis response, Excela Health regularly supports the work of Brother’s Brother Foundation through annual donations of excess medical supplies that are no longer used to meet clinical needs locally. This ongoing relationship means Excela Health is part of humanitarian outreach to areas of greatest need as Brother’s Brother Foundation helps bridge the gap between aid and sustainability providing essential resources in the areas of healthcare, infrastructure, disaster response and education around the globe.
“We could not be more appreciative of both the spirit and generosity of the management and staff at Excela Health. Your thoughtfulness enables us to help so many in desperate need in these dire circumstances,” said Ozzy Samad, Brother’s Brother Foundation president, of the ongoing partnership.
“As is the norm, our Excela family, physicians and community always are quick to respond wherever and whenever help is needed,” added Sphon. “That level of commitment and caring is evident on a daily basis throughout our health system.”
