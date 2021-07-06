After 15 months of dedicated triage for individuals with suspected COVID-19, the Excela Health COVID-19 Testing and Evaluation Center closed on Monday.
Also, given the low incidence of COVID-19 in the community at this time, Excela Health updated its visitor guidelines for both the hospital and outpatient settings. Changes went into effect today, July 6, with the revisions posted to Excela Health’s public web site, ExcelaHealth.org, and on signage at facility entrances.
For COVID-19 testing, community members with symptoms should contact their own primary care provider for next steps. The Excela Health Medical Group primary care team has devised plans to ensure that their patients can be seen, either virtually or in person, within their practices or at an alternate location for evaluation and testing, if necessary.
On March 19, 2020, the first two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Westmoreland County. The following day, Excela Health began assessing patients for the virus at a repurposed site on Frye Farm Road in Unity Township. Since opening the center, the health system has conducted 26,000 drive-through tests and more than 7,000 face-to-face evaluations.
“The center was a phenomenal success and staff working there were highly effective in supporting a frightened community throughout the course of the pandemic,” noted Dr. Carol Fox, Excela Health Chief Medical Officer.
“This venue provided an extremely safe and well-organized experience for the care team and those presenting for screening.”
Staff worked in adverse conditions, standing out in the rain, snow, heat and cold to perform the drive-through testing. They conducted chest X-rays, labs, EKGs, thousands of follow-up phone calls reporting test results, and administered infusions of monoclonal antibody treatments.
“There is no doubt that this center has been an essential part of identifying the virus and controlling its spread in our community, as well as helping those who tested positive to get the care they required,” Dr. Fox added.
Regarding changes to visitor guidelines, visiting hours have been expanded to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on hospital inpatient nursing units, seven days per week, at all Excela hospitals. Hospitalized patients who are eligible for visitors may now receive two individual visitor/support persons at a time.
Visitors/support persons are asked to remain in the patient’s room or treatment area while visiting or providing support. Clergy will be considered visitors and follow the visitor guidelines, with the understanding that Catholic priests who customarily round on multiple patients could potentially overlap with other registered visitors.
Patients presenting to the hospital Emergency Departments, Family Additions Maternity Center, Surgery and testing areas are permitted one visitor/support person at a time. During hospital or outpatient procedures, those accompanying the patient will be asked to remain in designated waiting areas.
Visitors/support persons must still wear a mask upon entry and throughout the duration of their visit. All visitors/support persons must be screened and registered at specified entry points. Entry points include the main lobbies of Excela Frick and Excela Latrobe hospitals; the main lobby, Heart Center, and garage entrance at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, and the main entrances of all Excela Square sites. Hospital visitors will receive a pass which should be returned at the conclusion of the visit. Any visitors who screen positive for fever, cough, or other signs of illness, will not be permitted entry.
Visitors/support persons will not be permitted in rooms of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are under investigation for COVID-19. Be assured that hospital staff will assist loved ones to remain closely connected with these patients and their treatment teams through virtual means including FaceTime and phone.
Exceptions may be made, at the discretion of the department staff for compassionate care considerations.
“The support of family, friends and clergy cannot be overstated when it comes to a person’s overall health and well-being,” noted Dr. Carol Fox, Excela Health Chief Medical Officer. “Throughout the pandemic, our staff has doubled as care team and family support when visitation was restricted. We are pleased to be able to relax those guidelines and welcome visitors back to our hospitals.”
As the incidence of COVID has diminished in Westmoreland County, the need for this resource also has dropped off, with only 52 new unique patients testing positive at Excela Health during the entire month of June.
Such improved statistics can be directly correlated to the rising vaccination rate within Westmoreland County. To date, 57.5% of county residents have received at least one vaccination and 48.4% are fully vaccinated.
Excela Health continues to promote wide-spread inoculation by offering appointments through its Vaccine Registry.
To request a vaccine, visit ExcelaHealth.org or call the Excela Health Vaccine Information Line at 724-689-1690. The phone line is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and calls are answered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Excela Health routinely offers the Moderna vaccine (available to those 18 years and older), and intermittently can provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (available to anyone 12 years and older). All COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at the Excela Health Vaccine Clinic in the Excela Square at Norwin plaza, located at 8885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 (formerly Galaxy Fitness).
Anyone needing only a first shot or only a second shot is now eligible to receive one at Excela’s vaccine clinic. Inquire when calling for an appointment.
