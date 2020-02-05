HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2020-21 budget plan includes increases in public school funding and measures to tackle gun violence in the state.
“This year, I believe we have an opportunity to make enormous progress towards delivering on William Penn’s vision for what Pennsylvania could be,” Wolf said on Tuesday. “After five years of tough decisions and necessary investments, we have guided our commonwealth out of crisis and put Pennsylvania back on a path to prosperity. But we have a long way to travel.
“The work ahead will call upon our determination, our creativity, and our courage. But because we cannot build what we cannot envision, today we can begin by imagining the Pennsylvania we can create together — not for some far-off future generation, but for the people we came here to serve — right now.”
Last year, Wolf secured a $30 million increase for early education, creating approximately 2,200 new slots in Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and 465 new slots in the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program. He also secured an increase of $15 million for preschool Early Intervention services.
Since the governor took office in 2015, pre-K funding has increased by $145 million, more than doubling, to serve an additional 13,500 children.
The governor is now calling for funding that will boost slots in programs such as Pre-K Counts, Head Start and Early Intervention while increasing incentives to encourage and retain child care workers and teachers.
The governor is also seeking a statewide expansion to full-day kindergarten.
Wolf is seeking an added $100 million for basic education and $25 million for special education funding as part of the 2020-21 spending plan.
Additionally, Wolf is seeking comprehensive charter school law reform. This reform will makes another $280 million available for school districts.
Wolf is creating a new $200 million scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) that will help more Pennsylvanians earn a degree with fewer loans. He is also proposing funding to support PASSHE’s education redesign.
Wolf is also investing $60 million with PHEAA for increases in grants for Pennsylvania students.
Wolf believes the state should be a leader in attracting top talent, entrepreneurs and innovators. Last year, he created the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center to gain a new understanding of the challenges faced by employers and workers. His PAsmart program has invested $50 million over the past two years to expand apprenticeships and job training and bring new STEM and computer science programs to schools across Pennsylvania.
Wolf is proposing an increase in the minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, 2020, with annual increases to $15 per hour by 2026.
The governor’s budget includes a new $12 million grant program will allow the commonwealth to fund projects tailored to addressing issues that have been identified as obstacles to employment — transportation, child care, re-entry, licensure and training.
The budget also requests a $2 million increase in funding to the Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania, which assists companies with providing incumbent employees with training, encouraging them to build their workforce.
Wolf’s budget makes $12.35 million in targeted investments, distributed through key partners, which officials said will “serve as a catalyst to create an ecosystem in our commonwealth for innovation to thrive.”
Last year, the commonwealth exported more than $650 million in goods, brought in about $46 million in tax revenue, and PhilaPort officially opened its first new terminal in over 45 years.
Wolf is calling for corporate tax reform through closing the Delaware Loophole and a decreasing to the corporate net income tax to 5.99 by 2025.
Wolf is calling on the legislature to pass comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases, a red flag law, improved lost and stolen gun reporting requirements, safe storage practices, and legislation to ban ghost guns.
The 2020-21 budget directs $6 million in funding to evidence-based gun violence prevention programs through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and $4 million to the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force that will support initiatives to eliminate all types of violence, including gun violence.
Wolf is also proposing $5.1 million to several Human Services program areas for increased staff to support workloads and complete timely, accurate inspections of facilities.
The spending plan also calls for a $2.5-million increase in funding for core initiatives within the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and $2.5 million in funding for more state park and forest rangers.
Wolf is also seeking the implementation of a $1 per ton tipping fee for the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund, which is facing a phase-out of its existing funding source. He is also asking the legislature to pass legislation that increases safety during the construction and operation of pipelines.
The budget includes plans to make more than $1 billion available to combat lead, asbestos, and other contaminants.
Wolf is also continuing to pursue $4.5 billion in funding through his Restore Pennsylvania plan, which will be used to upgrade and make repairs to Pennsylvania’s aging infrastructure.
For more on the proposed spending plan, visit budget.pa.gov.
