Tips to master comparison shopping

Savvy shoppers recognize the value of comparison shopping. By comparing prices of the same or similar products at various retailers, consumers can save considerable amounts of money. That’s especially true during the holiday season, when shoppers are looking for items for everyone on their shopping list and hoping to find them without breaking the bank.
Though comparison shopping may fall short of being a science, skilled shoppers know that some proven methods can greatly increase the chances of finding gifts that will make loved ones’ eyes light up this holiday season.
• Track prices over time. Successful comparison shopping takes time and patience, as savvy shoppers recognize that prices on an array of items fluctuate over time. Holiday shoppers should not wait until the unofficial beginning of the holiday season to start tracking prices, as that leaves little time for prices to change. The earlier you start, the better a feel you’ll develop for how much an item might cost and how much the item might come down in price before it’s time to pounce.
• Establish a price you’re comfortable paying. It’s beneficial to determine a price you’re comfortable paying for each item when comparison shopping during the holiday season. This reduces the chances that you’ll delay buying an item until it’s too late to find a bargain. If you set prices you’re comfortable paying and items hit that mark, then purchase them right away and shift your attention to gifts for others on your list.
• Utilize alerts. Various comparison shopping sites allow users to set up email alerts that can inform them when items are being sold for a certain price determined by the shopper. Utilizing these alerts essentially lets the comparison tool do the work for you. Once you receive an alert, all you need to do is purchase the item.
• Ask around. Technology has made it simpler than ever to comparison shop, but it’s important that holiday shoppers do not discount the value of word-of-mouth shopping. When speaking to neighbors or loved ones, ask if there are any local businesses that offer great deals or websites that they rely on to find budget-friendly items. Word-of-mouth shopping was once the norm, and it can still pay dividends when looking for holiday gifts.
Comparison shopping is a must for budget-conscious holiday shoppers. Various strategies can help shoppers score great deals without feeling as though an item could have been found for less at a different retailer.
