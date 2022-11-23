How to navigate potential supply shortages this holiday season

The COVID-19 pandemic might not be over, but for much of the world, its darkest days are well in the rearview mirror. Despite that progress, a few lingering non-medical issues remain, including supply shortages. Consumers across the globe have been forced to contend with supply shortages since the early days of the pandemic, and that same issue could cause problems this holiday season. Holiday shoppers can consider these tips as they try to navigate their way through another holiday season that could be affected by global supply chain issues.
• Shop local. By mid-spring 2022, the National Retail Federation indicated that congestion at ports on the west coast of the United States had lessened significantly. But the NRF noted that the same could not be said for ports on the east coast. Many big box retailers rely on imports to fill their shelves, and that could make it hard for such sellers to deliver items in time for the holiday season. Shopping local and buying items directly off the shelf can ensure no one is given an IOU this holiday season.
• Give gift cards. If shipping estimates make it unlikely that gifts will arrive on time for the holiday season, pivot to gift cards. Put the amount of money you would have spent on the item on the card instead. For example, if an e-reader costs $150, give a $150 gift card in its place.
• Ship directly to recipients. It might not offer the same heartwarming charm as handing a loved one a gift in person, but shipping gifts directly to their recipients increases the likelihood that the person will receive the gift by Chanukah or Christmas morning. Many online retailers now offer wrapping at additional cost, and shoppers can splurge and have directly shipped gifts wrapped to add a more traditional feel to gift-giving.
• Give homemade gifts. Homemade gifts, whether it’s baked goods or crafts, don’t need to be shipped, so there’s no way such items will spend the holiday season sitting on a ship in a congested port. If you choose to make crafts, decide early what you want create so you can secure all of the necessary supplies in plenty of time to deliver the items during Chanukah or on Christmas morning.Supply shortages could make for a tricky holiday season again this year. Planning ahead for such shortages can ensure gifts make it into the hands of loved ones without delay.
