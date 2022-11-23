The cost of living has risen dramatically in 2022. In a reflection of just how much the cost of living has increased over the last year, the Social Security Administration announced a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2022. That marks the highest adjustment in four decades.

The pinch of inflation has been felt throughout the last year, and that squeeze could feel even tighter as the holiday season draws closer. The holiday season can be an expensive time of year. Holiday celebrants must contend with the costs associated with hosting holiday gatherings, travel and spending nights out celebrating with loved ones. But the biggest added expense many people must confront during the holiday season is the cost of buying gifts for family and friends. Though inflation might be beyond consumers’ control, there are still ways to find bargains when holiday shopping this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.