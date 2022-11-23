Experiential gifts for kids

The popularity of experiential gifts is undeniable. In its 2021 Winter Holiday Shopping Report, the market research firm Mintel revealed that nearly half of individuals surveyed for the report felt that experiential gifts are superior to tangible items. Such preferences are something holiday shoppers can keep in mind as they pursue the perfect gift for their loved ones.
Experiential gifts are often associated with adults and their bucket lists, but kids have much to gain from being gifted experiences as well. In addition to the lasting memories inspired by experiential gifts, such offerings also get kids up and out of the house.
The following are a number of experiences that kids of all ages can enjoy.
• A trip to a trampoline park or bouncy house facility
• Tickets to a sporting event, concert or live show
• A paint and sip (juice) event with one or both parents
• A day at a nearby national park
• Horseback riding lessons
• A day at a local arcade
• A day at a local museum with interactive exhibits
• A day on the ski slopes
• Gymnastics lessons/classes
• A day at the local bowling alley with friends
• Jewelry-making lessons/classes
• A fishing trip on a nearby body of waterThere’s no shortage of experiences that can benefit children’s lives. That’s something holiday shoppers can keep in mind as they shop for the perfect gifts for youngsters on their shopping list this December.
