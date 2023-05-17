More of the Latrobe Bulletin‘s Pennsylvania Primary Election coverage can be found on Page A3. The Bulletin will publish the Westmoreland County results of all voting precincts in the coverage area when the county releases the official results.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Adelphoi program integrates mental health treatment with education
- Horseshoe Curve was Nazi target during WWII
- Tigers top Pirates 5-1 in Latrobe Little League action
- County Old-Timers Baseball League completes second week
- Cooperstown tops Derry Ukes in Teener League play
- Greater Latrobe softball shuts down Western Beaver 12-1 in WPIAL first-round
- Supervisors award paving, asphalt contracts
- Ligonier council supports memorial for Medal of Honor recipients
- Derry softball falls to West Shamokin
- Commissioners award local arts grants
Most Popular
Articles
- Videos shows a calm scene at LVPD raid
- Bigfoot, UFO Program at Caldwell Library
- Commission terminates police chief
- Ligonier Township, Friends of Ligonier Beach cooperating on pool study, master plan
- DHS served multiple warrants last week
- DAHS celebrates senior successes
- Veronica Dreskler Bronson
- Chris D. Constantine Sr.
- Mark Hamilton
- Tommy John Hamacher
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.