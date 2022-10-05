At a Westmoreland Intermediate Unit regular board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Dr. Matt Thomas, WIU student services director, presented Diane Huff, from the Westmoreland County Youth Shelter, the Outstanding Paraeducator Award for the 2021-22 school year. Thomas also presented Adam Zawalsh, special education teacher in the Greensburg partial program, with the Annie Sullivan Award for the 2021-22 school year.
The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board of directors, administrative team, and colleagues congratulated Huff on the remarkable accomplishment by presenting her with flowers and a gift. Zawalsh was also presented with a gift, including a book about trust.
Thomas acknowledged Huff, stating, “Diane taught me a lot about empathy by looking into every student’s ability and not ‘checking at the door’ what we see in terms of behaviors. Diane implemented it several years ago and has recently resurrected, through fundraising, a guitar program at the youth shelter. This is a person who really pours her heart and soul into the students that she works with.”
Huff gave a speech, saying, “A lot of what Dr. Matt said could have been applied to a lot of paraprofessionals, I just happen to be the one here right now. Empathy and caring about your students are all important as well as being flexible with them. And what I have appreciated over the years with administration and teachers is they are very supportive of my ideas, allowing me to use my talents and my skills to work in the classroom and that is appreciated when that door is open. It is a team, and I am here representing it. Thank you all, I appreciate being acknowledged.”
Thomas recognized Zawalsh, stating, “He is a special education teacher at the Greensburg partial hospitalization facility. In this program, he receives students with barriers related to mental health. Adam’s work with kids is nothing short of awesome. He can differentiate, for every single person and every single kid in the room has a touch point with him. Adam is incredibly humble.”
Adam came prepared with a speech, thanking his family, as well as saying, “This is not an individual award, but a group award that is very reflective of the PCAs and paraprofessionals that I have worked with, three of which are here tonight. Thank you for supporting what we do with our students and in the classrooms and working together. Thank you to my fellow teachers and mental health staff who I work with daily and thank you to those administrators who have made sure students always receive the resources they deserve and give us the room to try and experiment with new things. With the Greensburg Partial Program, of a typical six-hour school day three of those are spent on mental health, and then we have three hours for academics. I get to [teach] chemistry, bio, seventh-grade history, and ELA. Other teachers specialize in one area, and we get to specialize in all.”
It is the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s mission to provide a collective system of support to enhance educational opportunities for our community and the learners we serve. Since the General Assembly creation of the intermediate unit system in 1971, it has expanded its educational leadership, using expertise to provide services not only to Westmoreland County’s 17 public school districts, but also to non-public schools, education agencies, parents, preschools, adult learners, businesses, municipalities and more. Despite this growth, everything that WIC does supports the core mission of improving student learning.
