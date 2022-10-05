At a Westmoreland Intermediate Unit regular board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Dr. Matt Thomas, WIU student services director, presented Diane Huff, from the Westmoreland County Youth Shelter, the Outstanding Paraeducator Award for the 2021-22 school year. Thomas also presented Adam Zawalsh, special education teacher in the Greensburg partial program, with the Annie Sullivan Award for the 2021-22 school year.

The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit board of directors, administrative team, and colleagues congratulated Huff on the remarkable accomplishment by presenting her with flowers and a gift. Zawalsh was also presented with a gift, including a book about trust.

