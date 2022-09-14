Tim Hartman celebrates 40 years as PA’s assembly performer

As of this fall Tim Hartman will have performed an average of 200 assembly programs per year since 1982, teaching and entertaining an estimated 3 million children with his own brand of stand-up comedy storytelling.
After graduating from Milligan University in 1982, Tim returned to Pittsburgh and began telling stories for schools and family audiences throughout the Pittsburgh region. This led to a year as the Storyteller for the Children’s Room of the Carnegie Museum of Art, two seasons with Saltworks Theatre Company, and his eventual 20 years with the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum. During this same 30-year period he began to perform in local theaters, such as the Three Rivers Shakespeare Festival, City Theater Company, the Pittsburgh Playhouse, the Pittsburgh Public Theater, 30 years with Pittsburgh CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol,” and eventually to Broadway from 2008-2011. He has also appeared in 30 films and hundreds of commercials, though he never stopped making assembly programs his first priority.
