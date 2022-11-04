Thomas Kelly will lead the Derry Area Trojans varsity baseball team this spring after the Derry Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved his hiring at Thursday’s meeting.
Kelly has spent the past five years as the team’s assistant coach under former head coach John Flickinger and is a DASD graduate. Flickinger retired this past August after leading the team for 23 years.
After Thursday’s meeting, Kelly told the Bulletin he was excited to be named head coach and said the hard work he has put in over the past five years had paid off.
“It feels amazing,” Kelly said. “I’m looking forward to leading the team.”
While Kelly plans to bring his own coaching style to the team in the spring, Kelly said he will carry a lot over from Flickinger.
“John had a good system and the kids know it well but there will be some changes,” he said.
Athletic Director Brett Miller said hiring Kelly would provide a seamless transition for the highly competitive team.
Last season, the Trojans baseball team was knocked out of the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. This upcoming season, Kelly expects the team to go farther.
“Our goal is a section title,” he said.
The DASD school board also approved three volunteer varsity swimming and diving coaches. Morgan Elrick, Danielle Jellison and Jessica Arrigonie will assist the team pending receipt of clearances.
The board formally adopted one new policy and three policy revisions related to student and community expression on school grounds.
The new policy requires students who wish to share non-school material, such as flyers, to submit a copy of the material to the building principal for approval. The material must also include a disclaimer stating it is not affiliated with the school district.
The policy revisions updated the language to be more consistent with current state laws and ban material that advertises vaping.
New three-month contracts for diesel and unleaded fuel will save the district nearly $3,500 this quarter. The district purchases its fuel through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium, which leverages the purchasing power of county school districts for cheap prices on bulk items like fuel and paper.
Guttman Energy, which provided diesel fuel last quarter, was awarded both contracts. The district will pay $4.41 per gallon of diesel and $3.29 per gallon of unleaded gasoline.
In other business, the school board unanimously approved the following:
- two hearing waivers related to student discipline issues 251 and 252;
- the resignation of Joanna Markle as 11th-grade class adviser, effective Nov. 30;
- changing the status of Janet Volpe from a part-time backup baker to full-time baker, effective Nov. 1;
- the resignation of personal care aide Sasheen Webb, effective Nov. 4;
- the Cove PREP Special Education tuition rate of $195.21 per day for the 2022-23 school year, and
- the early dismissal memorandum of understanding between DASD and the Derry Area Education Association.
The DASD Board of Education will hold its final regular meeting of the year 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the high school audion.
