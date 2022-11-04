Thomas Kelly will lead the Derry Area Trojans varsity baseball team this spring after the Derry Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved his hiring at Thursday’s meeting.

Kelly has spent the past five years as the team’s assistant coach under former head coach John Flickinger and is a DASD graduate. Flickinger retired this past August after leading the team for 23 years.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

