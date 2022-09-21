GLPIEF Grant Presentation to School Board

Greater Latrobe School District School Board President Eric Hauser, GLSD Superintendent of Schools and Greater Latrobe board member Michael Porembka, GLSD School board member and Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation board member Heidi Kozar, GLPIEF President Maria Graziano-Bickerstaff and GLSD business administrator and GLPIEF Treasurer Dan Watson accepted grant money from GLPIEF at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) is pleased to announced $356,143 in program grants and student scholarships to support the Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD). GLPIEF is able to provide these grants through the support of donations from GLSD staff, parents, alumni, community members, local foundations and businesses. GLPIEF thanks their donors for investing in the future of students and ensuring that the tradition of excellence continues in GLSD.

GLPIEF is pleased to shared more information about the grants awarded for the 2022-23 school year.

