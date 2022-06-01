Combat robotics teams from across the United States battled for the national championship at the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University this past Friday and Saturday.
Seventeen of the teams came from BotsIQ, including Hempfield Area High School’s team, Havoc II, which took third place overall in the competition, and shared first place with Bedford High School’s Douglas SmackArthur for Best Engineering Documentation.
These teams participated in BotsIQ’s 2022 preliminary and finals competitions this spring, before advancing on to compete against some of the best schools in the National Robotics League national championship.
“Southwestern Pennsylvania is a manufacturing and robotics hub for our country, and BotsIQ provides students an opportunity to experience it,” said Michel Conklin, BotsIQ executive director. “We are very proud of the knowledge and skills our students gain in the program and we’re thrilled that they had an opportunity to show it all off on the national stage.”
Hempfield Area High School’s second team won the 2022 NRL Innovation Award for its unique design of their robot named “The Thing.”
“The Thing” was a break from traditional combat robot types and featured a two-wheel drive train and drum-style weapon system collectively housed within its large cylindrical frame. The team, comprised primarily of nine seniors, noted that “The Thing’s” complex and innovative design was propelled by a yearning for competition due to the pandemic.
“BotsIQ has a lot of teams who push the creative boundary each year and build something really unique. Hempfield’s bot really shook up the competition this year and had everyone rooting for it – especially when Hempfield battled itself in the arena,” Conklin said. “The imagination and originality that went into this bot is truly impressive and an experience that these students will not soon forget.”
Other national competition winners include:
- Best Engineered Bot: Cochranton High School (Cochranton)
- Best Sportsmanship: Pine-Richland High School
- Competition second place – Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus (Jefferson, Ohio)
- Competition first place and grand champion – Cochranton High School (Cochranton)
