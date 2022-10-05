St. Vincent College senior accounting major and economics minor Hannah Haubrick has recently secured two awards for her research conducted during her coursework of the spring 2022 semester.
Haubrick has been selected as one of the four finalists for the 18th annual International Atlantic Economic Society (IAES) Best Undergraduate Paper Competition. She also recently placed third in the Undergraduate Statistics Project Competition (USCLAP).
With a research topic entitled “Inflation’s Role on Tertiary Enrollment: A Global Study,” Haubrick was convinced to apply for both the USCLAP and IAES competition by her professor, Dr. Justin Petrovich, assistant professor of business administration, following the submission of her final research project for her econometrics course during the spring 2022 semester.
The hot topic of inflation during the post-pandemic era is buzzing with news and information. Haubrick utilized the fire to stir conversation regarding the expenses of higher education and how it affects enrollment on a global scale. Examining university enrollment using a linear regression model and data from 143 countries, Haubrick’s research took her around two months to complete.
Sponsored by the American Statistical Association (ASA) and the Consortium for the Advancement of Undergraduate Statistics Education (CAUSE), the USCLAP competition is for undergraduate students who analyze real data using existing techniques within the statistical realm. A fairly new event, the competition is judged by multiple judges with expertise in statistics. Haubrick is the first student from St. Vincent College to receive the award.
The IAES competition is a well-established and highly competitive competition originating in the ’80s. Typically, a vast majority of previous IAES finalists move on to renowned Ph.D. programs. Haubrick is the second student from St. Vincent College to receive a finalist placement for the IAES competition.
Speaking to her exceptional work within the classroom, Petrovich highlighted the extended efforts Haubrick put in to secure her awards. With vastly different expectations between the two competitions as well as the classroom guidelines, Haubrick had to put significant time in beyond the completion of the 2022 spring semester to meet the stated requirements.
“We are thrilled for Hannah and I am so proud of her. The awards are very well-deserved,” Petrovich said.
Receiving the news of her finalist placement for the IAES competition Aug. 16, Haubrick has many emotions about the upcoming opportunity.
“I’m extremely nervous,” she said. “Past finalists and IAES participants are always economic majors or future Ph.D. candidates from prestigious schools. I’m just an accounting major who thought economics was fun.”
Although she is nervous to be presenting in front of the IAES and its board members, Haubrick is grateful for the upcoming experience.
“The opportunity to get published in the Atlantic Economic Journal, especially for someone whose major is not economics and [who] has no plans to attend graduate school, is huge,” Haubrick said. “I can’t pass this up.”
With plans to enter the workforce following her graduation in May 2023, Haubrick recognized the Career and Professional Development Center as being a crucial part in her academic journey outside the classroom.
“(The Career and Professional Development Center) helped me navigate the accounting and finance consortium and find my current summer internship who I plan to work for full-time upon graduation,” she said.
Looking past the experience of presenting her research paper during the IAES conference, Haubrick looks forward to finishing her 150 credits, graduating and taking the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam.
Although the outcomes for USCLAP competition have already been released, Haubrick will be looking ahead to presenting her research paper at the 94th annual International Atlantic Economic Conference held in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Marriot at Metro Center Hotel Saturday, Oct. 8, where final prizes will be awarded. Top prize will receive a $1,000 check and will have their paper published in an upcoming issue of the Atlantic Economic Journal. The winner will also receive a commemorative plaque to honor the tremendous occasion. The remaining three finalists will each receive $100 and will be invited to have their paper summarized in 800 words to be published in the Atlantic Economic Journal.
