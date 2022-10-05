St. Vincent College senior accounting major and economics minor Hannah Haubrick has recently secured two awards for her research conducted during her coursework of the spring 2022 semester.

Haubrick has been selected as one of the four finalists for the 18th annual International Atlantic Economic Society (IAES) Best Undergraduate Paper Competition. She also recently placed third in the Undergraduate Statistics Project Competition (USCLAP).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.