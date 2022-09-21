The Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government has been restructured into three distinct departments: Management and Administration; Finance and Accounting; and Marketing, Analytics, and Global Commerce.

Each of these new departments will have a chair who represents their respective departments: the Management and Administration department will be chaired by Dr. Jeff Godwin; the Finance and Accounting department will be chaired by Dr. Nicholas Racculia; and. the Marketing, Analytics, and Global Commerce department will be chaired by Dr. Justin Petrovich.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.