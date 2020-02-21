In a study released by LendEDU, St. Vincent College (SVC) has been ranked among the top institutions in the nation for financial aid distribution.
The study analyzed data from Peterson’s Undergraduate Financial Aid Database and the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and ranked SVC eighth among 77 institutions in Pennsylvania and among the top 20% of 829 institutions ranked nationally.
“We appreciate this ranking as it recognizes our commitment to making higher education affordable for our students,” said SVC President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB. “We make it our goal that any student who desires to attend St. Vincent College is able to do so and providing financial aid, based on both need and academic achievement, is a vital step in achieving that goal. The hard work of our admission and financial aid staff, as well as the generosity of our alumni and friends of the college, enables us to meet this goal for our students.”
Institutions were ranked on three metrics: Non-need-based financial aid, need-based financial aid and international student financial aid.
The need-based financial aid was evaluated on the combination of the likelihood of students with financial need receiving aid and the percent of total need met for students with financial need who were awarded aid. In this category, SVC received a score of 83.20.
Similarly, the non-need-based financial aid score was calculated by dividing the total amount of non-need-based scholarships and grants awarded to undergraduates by the undergraduate enrollment, then dividing the result by the overall cost of attendance. St. Vincent received a score of 67.95, sixth best among Pennsylvania schools.
The international financial aid score was calculated by dividing the average amount of financial aid awarded to undergraduate international students by the overall cost of attendance. St. Vincent scored 61.29.
SVC provides numerous financial aid opportunities to its students, as 100% of the college’s freshman class is awarded aid. Among the array of scholarships and grants available, SVC offers renewable scholarships up to $27,000 annually, while upward of $2 million annually is awarded from more than 250 endowed funds.
Complete information on the financial aid opportunities at SVC is available online at www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid.
