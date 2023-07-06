Bruce Antkowiak’s phone has been ringing more frequently these days.
The federal prosecutor turned professor has had the television and print media seeking him out to help add context to their reporting on national news stories.
Antkowiak believes reporters seek out professors like himself because they’re expected to have a “balanced view” of the issues at hand.
“They’re looking for someone who is a neutral party and can provide an objective view to things,” Antkowiak said.
But Antkowiak is more than a professor in a classroom. The 1974 St. Vincent College graduate received his law degree from Harvard magna cum laude three years later. After graduating from law school, Antkowiak spent years trying criminal cases as an assistant United States attorney and then later as a criminal defense lawyer.
He started teaching in 2001 at Duquesne University. In 2011, he was hired by SVC, where he still teaches law and serves as counsel to the archabbey and college.
When he was offered the chance to return to his alma mater, he jumped at the chance, he said.
“I know what (St. Vincent College) is, what it stands for and delivers to people,” Antkowiak said. “It’s not just a four-year degree, you get all the tools for a meaningful life.”
Antkowiak said he made it a practice never to comment on cases he was either trying or defending. But as a professor, whenever someone calls looking for comment, he does his homework on the case before providing insight into what is going on.
“I’ve been in the system for a long, long time,” Antkowiak said.
It’s that time that has allowed him to get a real understanding of what sort of pressures the key players of a criminal trial are under. He is also able to provide clarity on why something that may seem odd to outsiders is the norm for court proceedings.
This was the case regarding the trial of the Tree of Life shooter, Robert Bowers. Many wondered why it had taken four years for the trial to begin.
“The defense wants to prepare and pick a jury in this district,” Antkowiak said.
But with the story saturating the media at the time, finding a jury that hadn’t been completely influenced by reporting would be tough. With time, it was possible to gauge whether a jury from the area could be convened.
“These are the things you learn in three to four decades,” Antkowiak said.
Since the shooting, news outlets across western Pennsylvania have been helped by Antkowiak in explaining those underlying processes. Now, as the trial is over and the jury weighs whether Bowers should receive the death penalty, even The New York Times is reaching out to Antkowiak.
“Death penalty cases are not very common, and it helps to get perspective as it’s outside the norm,” he said.
Antkowiak decided in 1977 to forego working as a corporate lawyer like many of his peers at Harvard. He thought of criminal law as the most important type of law, with its integration with Constitutional law.
“It’s two sides of the same coin,” he said.
As an assistant U.S. attorney, his cases focused primarily on narcotics and organized crime. As a prosecutor and defense attorney, Antkowiak learned to appreciate the importance of a system that grants the government the ability to “take away liberty and life.”
While a court system comprised of people can make mistakes from time to time, it also provides a check on governmental power when there are those in the system who are devoted to it, Antkowiak said.
It is also a system that can be influenced by politics and can only work if people believe in it, he said.
Antkowiak said he worries about the impact politics can play in the justice system but it’s not something that can be removed, nor would he want it.
Most Americans and many across the world are seeing the political side of the justice system play out in real time with the charges brought against former President Donald Trump. It’s another high-profile case on which Antkowiak has been providing insight.
Many people, whether in the media or at the dinner table, are discussing the political angle as the former president allegedly held onto classified documents improperly. But Antkowiak has commented on the story based on the facts brought forth so far.
“Forget it’s Donald Trump, if that’s possible,” Antkowiak said. “Why did he have these documents and what was the real risk to the United States?
“Forget the politics, is there substance?”
Antkowiak said that when looking at the case and not the person, it becomes simpler to understand why charges were brought forth. But the nature of the person involved does bring with it a lot of constitutional questions, he said.
Trump is the first president to be indicted. Whether a sitting or former president can be indicted for a crime is not laid out in the Constitution, and the Supreme Court has never had the opportunity to hear the matter.
There is also the security questions should Trump be found guilty.
“How do you house a former president (in prison)?” Antkowiak said.
Antkowiak added that the court system is now under immense pressure as it prepares for a possible trial.
It’s a system that has been under the pressure of a high workload for a long time.
“If every case went to trial, you would need new courthouses that run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” Antkowiak said.
In 2021, just 2% of the 138,077 criminal cases in Pennsylvania’s Common Pleas Court went to trial.
Antkowiak said courts must balance the case load while ensuring that defendants feel their case was handled fairly. Defendants on trial are not concerned about the 20 cases that may be heard in the court that day. They want their day in court, and the public wants justice served, Antkowiak said.
“For the individual involved, their case is the only one that matters,” Antkowiak said.
Antkowiak commended the reporters who have reached out to him and others who report on the courts for taking the time to understand the intricacies of it, he said.
“Many in the media and those who cover criminal justice are excellent reporters,” Antkowiak said. “They watch cases and understand what’s going on.”
He added that when reporters contact him, those who have taken the time to understand the system are asking the right questions. This has led to an increase in the quality of criminal justice reporting over the years, he said.
Above all else, reporters are turning to him and others in the field to explain to the public those underlying processes, Antkowiak said.
“I’m hopeful that I’ve been helpful,” Antkowiak said.
Antkowiak did suggest he would like to see more coverage on the mundane aspects of the criminal justice system, stories focused on the clerks and other members who keep the wheels of justice moving.
There isn’t anything there he thinks is “scandalous” but there are a lot of good people doing great work, he said.
Antkowiak said it would also be beneficial for the public to understand the impact the addiction phenomenon and opioid crisis has had on the criminal justice system, he said.
“It’s not an excuse for crime but needs to be considered,” Antkowiak said.
As for his students, Antkowiak said he explains to them that once they are out in the real world, there are no more theoretical exercises.
“I say, ‘It’s like you’re in a deep pit with a person, the client, who wants to know what to do,’” Antkowiak said. “They see a white light in the distance, and they want to know, is that an oncoming train or a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Antkowiak tells law students that they can be a solution to a system that at times makes mistakes by giving the maximum effort when they become lawyers.
“Your day doesn’t end at 4 o’clock,” Antkowiak said. “You have to give your full measure of devotion and have faith justice will prevail.”
For Antkowiak, becoming a lawyer has been a transformative experience. But being sought after for his expertise in the field is something he never imagined.
Antkowiak holds the criminal justice system in high regard and tries to pass that along to his students.
He recalled being sworn-in as an attorney at the federal courthouse: a 10-minute “ceremony” presided over by a judge on his lunch break.
Antkowiak was joined by his mother and father. Neither of them went to college; his father had dropped out of high school at 16.
But after he was sworn in, his father remarked that those 10 minutes were “like being in church,” Antkowiak said.
“I never forgot that,” Antkowiak said. “Every time I have gone into court I think, ‘This is a honor to be here.’”
