The Master of Science in Management: Operational Excellence (MSMOE) program at St. Vincent College (SVC)’s Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government has once again earned high rankings from U.S. News and World Report.
In the magazine’s 2020 rankings of graduate programs, SVC’s MSMOE program was ranked in the top third of nearly 200 institutions included in the Best Online Master’s Business Programs (non-MBA) category.
In the rankings, SVC’s MSMOE program placed among U.S. News‘ top 75 institutions for the third consecutive year. It was the fifth-highest ranked program in the state of Pennsylvania and it ranked ninth nationally among Catholic institutions. A total of 194 colleges and universities were included in the 2020 rankings.
“I am thrilled that St. Vincent’s MSMOE has been ranked for three years in a row by such a prestigious source,” said Dr. Michael Urick, associate professor of business management at SVC and director of the college’s MSMOE program. “If you look at the list, we are right up there with many large, notable and established universities and programs. Our ranking is a true testament to our students and our alumni as well as to the dedication and expertise of our faculty. I’m proud to work with each of them in such an exceptional program.”
Students interested in enrolling in the MSMOE program at SVC are invited to attend an information session on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in room 42 of Alfred Hall on the SVC campus. The session will last approximately 45 minutes and will be presented by Urick.
For those unable to attend the session in person, it will also be available online. Login information can be obtained by contacting Urick atmichael.urick@stvincent.edu.
The information session is designed for attendees to ask any questions that they may have. Items that will be discussed include the philosophy of the program, course requirements, special programs including trips and experiential seminars and the program’s unique blend of traditional management concepts with operational excellence tools.
Institutions included in the rankings were evaluated on five different categories, including engagement (students’ participation in courses and interaction with instructors and classmates), expert opinion (a survey of high-ranking academic officials in business), faculty credentials and training, student excellence and student service and technology.
A 36-credit, year-round program, MSMOE at SVC defines management as focusing on the three interrelated areas of people, organizations and process, with each course in the program covering at least one of these overlapping considerations. Classes can be taken either virtually, with students logging-in to class sessions and participating in discussions just as they would if they were face-to-face in the classroom, or more traditionally in which students physically attend class sessions.
Graduates of the MSMOE program have regularly received solid job placements and advancement opportunities, with grads working at notable businesses across the country. MSMOE students have also regularly been published and presented academic research in various outlets, including the Journal of Leadership and Management and at the Academy of Management International Meeting, the highest-regarded management conference in the world.
