St. Vincent College in Unity Township took the first steps of constructing its 72,000-square-foot athletic and recreational center when it broke ground Friday joined by community members and guests.
The $18 million Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will be located on the campus adjacent to the Fred M. Rogers Center. SVC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrie Mallory said the new center acknowledges the physical and mental wellbeing of the students.
“This center will allow us to encourage the intellectual gifts, professional aptitudes and personal aspirations for our students to mature harmoniously,” Mallory said. “The Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will play a critical role in the growth of our students in mind, body and also spirit.”
The center is named after the complex’s donors, the late Ed Dunlap Jr. and his wife Anna, his son Tim and daughter-in-law Teri and their families. The Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, president at SVC, said the friendship between the college and Dunlap family goes far back between the elder Dunlap and the college’s 11th archabbot, Douglas Nowicki.
“It was their ideas, vision that helped students in need – hungry, homeless, helpless,” Taylor said. “So many were helped.”
The public acknowledgement of Ed Dunlap’s commitment to SVC and his quiet generosity meant a lot to the Dunlap family, Tim said.
“(My father) was very committed to the various projects that he helped with at St. Vincent,” Tim said. “Now, our family will continue his legacy at the college to provide the students and the community with this unique athletic, recreation and fitness facility.”
The center is the last major philanthropic endeavor of Ed Dunlap, the founder of Canonsburg-based CentiMark and owner of the Mount Washington restaurant LeMont. Ed died July 23 at the age of 83 after battling an extended illness at his Upper St. Clair home.
Carrying the Dunlap name and legacy, the athletic center will provide future students with much-needed exercise, and intramural and varsity athletic facilities.
The Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will include a fitness room with cardio and circuit training equipment, a recreational track and instruction rooms for yoga, Pilates and other fitness classes.
For the student-athletes during the school year and professional ones visiting in the summer, the center will offer an artificial turf practice field and multi-purpose sport courts will provide year-round weather protection.
Steelers owner and chair of the St. Vincent College Board of Directors Art Rooney II said everyone at the college will appreciate the new facility and what it offers.
“These are the amenities students expect,” Rooney said.
St. Vincent College has been an anchor for the Latrobe community and the construction of the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will continue growing the college’s piece of the “economic pie,” Rooney said.
“And unfortunately, (the Steelers) have some rainouts here and there so this might help save a couple of practices,” Rooney said.
For the students, the facility will be an integral part of their growth during their time at SVC, Taylor said.
“This gives students more opportunities to get and be healthy,” Taylor said.
Construction of the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center is set to begin next summer.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.