Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreational Facility

Tim Dunlap, son of the late Ed Dunlap Jr., thanks St. Vincent College for the partnership the family has had over the years, benefiting students. The Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will be named in honor of the family’s philanthropic work with the college.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

St. Vincent College in Unity Township took the first steps of constructing its 72,000-square-foot athletic and recreational center when it broke ground Friday joined by community members and guests.

The $18 million Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center will be located on the campus adjacent to the Fred M. Rogers Center. SVC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrie Mallory said the new center acknowledges the physical and mental wellbeing of the students.

