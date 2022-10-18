Greater Latrobe Senior High School students and EWCTC students had the opportunity to visit Arch Cutting Tools located in Unity Township on National Manufacturing Day, Friday, Oct. 7, to learn what modern manufacturing is all about.
Arch Cutting Tools specializes in manufacturing carbide tooling for the medical, automotive, air and space industries.
During the guided tour, students were split up into smaller groups in order to witness the manufacturing process from raw material to shipment.
The tour started with an introduction from company president Jim Gray. Students then visited the stockroom area to learn about the material consignment process. Then, they visited the surface area and OD department where they saw surface grinders, cutoff saws, and 3-axis grinders that are used to prepare tools for finish-grinding.
They also heard from manufacturing supervisor Ricky Miller, who explained the process of programming operations to finish-grind tools and how to create very complex 3D prints for the operators. He also pointed out their automation capabilities that utilize robotic arms housed on several machines.
Students also learned about quality control and the state-of-the-art inspection equipment that is used to magnify tools 1,000 times that of the naked eye’s ability to measure the smallest features accurately.
Lastly, students used the laser etching equipment with the help of operator Tess Zello to etch their name onto a flashlight that they were allowed to keep as a souvenir.
Not only did students have a great time, they gained valuable insight into the world of manufacturing through this engaging, hands-on experience.
