The Derry Area School District Board of Directors recently got a first-hand look at the inventiveness of three district students who are headed to a national competition in June.
The students took part in the Pennsylvania Invention Convention back on Feb. 15. Their inventions earned them first- and second-place wins in their age category.
They explained and demonstrated their inventions at Thursday’s school board meeting.
Angela Panichelle, the first-place winner in the grade 5-8 division, said she came up with the idea for the Tick Vac after caring for her dog, Maddie.
“Of course my mom and dad expect me to take care of Maddie and that means having the responsibility of taking the ticks off her,” Panichelle said. “But that’s the problem. I am not a fan of ticks and I’m pretty sure a lot of other people aren’t either.”
Panichelle demonstrated how her invention, a large, plastic syringe can safely remove ticks and other small insects from pets.
The device costs Panichelle $4.41 to make and she plans to sell the device for $6 to cover her time and a small profit. She would like the Tick Vac to help reduce the spread of Lyme disease by limiting the number of ticks people come in contact with.
Mallory McMahen took second place in the grade 5-8 division. As a gymnast, McMahen wanted a way to practice her balance beam work safely without the supervision of a coach.
Her solution was the beam catcher.
Made of wood and two steel pipes running parallel, a gymnast is able to strap in to the beam catcher around the waist. The harness, connected to the steel pipes, allows the gymnast to practice their balancing on the beam along with more advanced moves like the back handspring.
“When I was learning the trick called a back handspring, my coach wasn’t always there to spot me and I couldn’t do it on my own,” McMahen said. “That’s when I came up with this fantastic idea. It would be helpful to have an extra set of hands but not literally.”
McMahen strapped herself into the beam catcher and performed a back handspring. After the demonstration, DASD Superintendent Greg Ferencak jokingly asked if any of the school board members wanted to try, which they all declined.
In the K-4 division, Coriana Wightman took second place with her invention that attempts to solve another pet owner problem – spilled food bowls.
“My problem was my dogs Gunner and Maverick like to play with their bowls and this leads to a big mess on the floors,” Wightman said.
Her solution was a dog bowl and mat combination with a couple of extra features. Strong magnets on the bottom of the bowls stick to the metal inside the mat. The mat also includes four suction cups on the bottom to keep it in place on the floor.
All three students will take their inventions to the National Invention Convention at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation June 7 in Dearborn, Michigan.
The presentations by the students to the board of directors can be seen on the district’s YouTube page.
During the business portion of the meeting, the board of directors approved the transfer of $600,000 from the General Fund to the Capital Project Fund for ongoing and future improvements.
Scott Chappell, the district’s business manager, said the district has around $300,000 in the fund for ongoing projects and this transfer would bring the balance up to $900,000. An additional $1.2 million in the Capital Project Fund is used to pay for the district’s Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, Chappell said.
The funds for district improvements will be used to replace roofs on buildings, paving and the purchase of passenger vans, along with other future items. The board will receive an update on those capital projects in April.
The school board approved a two-year contract with KeyTex Energy for its electricity purchase. The district will be charged a fixed rate of $0.06438 a kilowatt per hour.
The rate is significantly less than what the district has been paying this year – $0.1009 a kilowatt per hour. The new rate will result in a savings of around $100,000 during the contract, according to Chappell.
The school board also approved participating in KeyTex Energy’s Demand Response Program. The district recently began participating in the program, which asks customers to stop their electric service when the system is overloaded.
The shutdown period can last up to two hours, according to Chappell. Previously, the company would impose a penalty if a customer did not adhere to the shutdown, but that has been removed, prompting the district’s participation.
The district will not participate in the shutdown if it were to affect classes or other school events or cause a safety or maintenance issue, Chappell said. Last year, the district received around $32,000 from KeyTex for its energy reduction.
Derry Area High School students will be spending prom at Dave & Busters in Homestead after the school board approved the date and contract. The event will be held May 13, and will be paid for by the high school student activity account, at a cost of $9,991.25.
Board member Dave Krinock thanked the students, teachers and administration for their work raising the money to cover the costs.
“You guys did a heck of a job,” Krinock said. “I don’t know how you did it but you did it.
“That’s a lot of money to be produced by a very small number of kids in a very short time period. That’s incredible.”
The board of directors tabled a vote on a lease with Turf Tank. The company provides automated athletic field painting. The board said it wanted to get more information before voting on the matter.
In other business, the board of directors approved the:
- Resignation of Marjorie Bureau, PCA, for the purpose of retirement, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year;
- Request of employee #257 for a one-year sabbatical leave for professional development, effective for the 2023-24 school year;
- Request of employee #404 for a one-year sabbatical leave for professional development, effective for the 2023-24 school year;
- Hiring Calvin McCoy as a varsity boys volleyball assistant coach, effective for the 2022-23 school year, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- Three-year agreement with Herff Jones, Inc. for the printing of middle school yearbooks for the 2023-24 school year through the 2025-26 school year;
- Three-year agreement with Herff Jones, Inc. for the printing of high school yearbooks for the 2023-24 school year through the 2025-26 school year;
- Renewal of a two-year agreement with The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year;
- Agreement with VertiQuake for aeration of the football field at a cost of $2,150, and
- Purchase of baseball and softball field tarps from Pioneer Athletics at an approximate cost of $7,950 to be paid by Capital Project funds.
The DASD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. March 30 in the high school audion.
