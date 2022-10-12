Dr. Jeannine Pitas recently prepared a reading for the 100,000 Poets for Change event in Toronto, Canada. The event was a benefit for Shannen’s Dream, a Canadian organization that fights to ensure first nation children have the same opportunities for quality education as other children. The reading was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.
In the weeks following the reading, Pitas presented at the Catholic Imagination Conference at the University of Dallas. She spoke on literary translation alongside other panelists. The conference was originally started by Dana Gioia to explore the genius and creativity of the catholic literary mind – today, the interdisciplinary conference covers the subjects of art, music and more. The panel was held Friday, Sept. 30.
Pitas is also publishing her own book of poetry titled “Or/And.” Her book of poems will discuss moments in life when making decisions in the “either this or that” format becomes too difficult and when the individual must choose to answer questions with “yes and.” Pitas covers topics such as friendship, the consequences of sin and finding light in the darkest of times.
An award-winning literary translator, Pitas received both her master’s degree and her doctorate in comparative literature from University of Toronto, in 2009 and 2014, respectively.
She has written for several Catholic publications and is also the author of “Things Seen and Unseen,” which was her first full-length collection of poetry. As a new English professor in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pitas teaches Modern European Literature and British Literature. She has also been paired to work with the St. Vincent’s literary magazine, Generation.
