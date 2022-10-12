Dr. Jeannine Pitas recently prepared a reading for the 100,000 Poets for Change event in Toronto, Canada. The event was a benefit for Shannen’s Dream, a Canadian organization that fights to ensure first nation children have the same opportunities for quality education as other children. The reading was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

In the weeks following the reading, Pitas presented at the Catholic Imagination Conference at the University of Dallas. She spoke on literary translation alongside other panelists. The conference was originally started by Dana Gioia to explore the genius and creativity of the catholic literary mind – today, the interdisciplinary conference covers the subjects of art, music and more. The panel was held Friday, Sept. 30.

