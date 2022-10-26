The education department, part of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent College, will host a conference focusing on non-traditional forms of education. The conference will be held at the Fred Rogers Center on the St. Vincent campus in Unity Township.

The conference, titled “Schooling Your Way,” will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9. It will feature informative and interactive sessions on best practices for non-traditional forms of education (homeschooling, cyber schooling, independent schooling, etc.). In addition to offering sessions for parents, the conference will also offer sessions for homeschooled high school students, specifically in the areas of college life and college planning.

