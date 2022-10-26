The education department, part of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent College, will host a conference focusing on non-traditional forms of education. The conference will be held at the Fred Rogers Center on the St. Vincent campus in Unity Township.
The conference, titled “Schooling Your Way,” will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9. It will feature informative and interactive sessions on best practices for non-traditional forms of education (homeschooling, cyber schooling, independent schooling, etc.). In addition to offering sessions for parents, the conference will also offer sessions for homeschooled high school students, specifically in the areas of college life and college planning.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jared Burns, associate professor of mathematics at Seton Hill and former homeschooler. Burns will discuss resilience in learning and in education. Other speakers will include the founder of A One-Room Schoolhouse, representatives from the Valley School of Ligonier, and the director of the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve.
Check-in for the conference and a continental breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., with introductions and the keynote address starting at 9:30 a.m. Free childcare services for children 3 and up will be provided in the Conference and Event Center lower-level rooms for the duration of the conference. If you are interested in receiving childcare for the conference, you may indicate this in the online registration form.
The cost of the conference is $35 for adults. High school students may attend for free. St. Vincent education majors will provide free childcare for children ages 3-12. Registration for the conference is required and closes Friday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.