This story has been updated from our print edition with comments provided in a statement to the Bulletin by DASD Director Sean Kemmerer.
A majority of Derry Area School District Board of Education directors condemned Director Sean Kemmerer’s use of Facebook Thursday to block critics and attack another board member.
The board’s solicitor, Ned Nakles, read the statement of alleged improper behavior by Kemmerer that was approved by a majority of the members. The statement did not include who all agreed to the statement.
The issues with Kemmerer’s Facebook page surrounded his blocking of people from his page and a March 7 comment reply to Director Dean Reed, whom he called a “boomer” and criticized his cognitive ability.
The word boomer is typically used to describe someone over the age of 55 with a negative connotation.
“Thank you so much for your comment. More importantly, thank you to whatever one of your grandchildren that showed you how to turn on a computer and find my page. Yay Boomer! (sic),” read Kemmerer’s comment.
Kemmerer went on to suggest Reed could not remember clearly his attendance at school board meetings which Reed said Kemmerer should attend more. Kemmerer also suggested Reed’s comprehension of grammar was that of one of his grandchildren and mentioned the difference in their educational backgrounds.
In the statement, the board of directors found Kemmerer’s behavior lacked respect for his fellow directors.
“The treatment of a fellow board member in this way is totally improper and it violates the rules of civility that the board of directors of the Derry Area School District strives to follow,” Nakles said.
But in a late Thursday night statement provided to the Bulletin, Kemmerer claimed other members of the board were not practicing the same civility.
“When (the board members) swear at me in ‘private’ and then preach ‘civility’ in public, I question the character of some of my colleagues,” Kemmerer wrote.
Still, Kemmerer did apologize to Reed for his Facebook comments after Nakles read the board’s statement.
“I am really sorry that I hurt Mr. Reed’s feelings,” Kemmerer said.
In the same statement regarding the board’s actions against him, Kemmerer reiterated he was sorry for hurting Reed’s “feelings by replying to your comments on my page.”
Kemmerer also clarified his comments were not directed to any of Reed’s family but a commentary on Reed’s writing skills.
“I absolutely believe that I have the right to defend myself,” Kemmerer wrote. “I was replying to Mr. Reed not seeming to know spelling and grammar rules that were taught in the third grade.”
After the meeting, Reed said he had no comment on the statement or Kemmerer’s online comments.
At the end of the meeting, both Directors Nathan Doherty and Steve Frye said they stand behind the statement condemning Kemmerer’s actions.
Frye went as far to ask the board to consider removing Kemmerer from executive sessions. In the Facebook comment, Kemmerer had also talked about Reed’s comments regarding staff wages during executive sessions.
The board believes Reed’s statements were mischaracterized and improper because of the privacy surrounding closed meetings. Frye said he believed there is legal precedent to remove Kemmerer from the closed sessions because of his willingness to discuss them online.
But Nakles said he was not immediately aware of what legal precedent would allow the removal of a board member from executive sessions but that he would research it.
This month, the Southmoreland School Board in Fayette County attempted to censure Director Catherine Fike, as first reported in the Connellsville Daily Courier. During that meeting, the disclosure of information discussed during closed meetings was mentioned as one of the reasons for the censure.
Kemmerer responded in his statement to Frye’s call to remove him from executive sessions, saying he would continue to serve the rest of his term as an elected official.
“If there is any attempt to restrict or limit my access to my duly elected office, I will exhaust all legal remedies against both (Frye) and the Derry Area School District,” Kemmerer wrote. “You may not like my voice. You may not agree with my voice.
“However, I have a Constitutional right to my voice and will continue to speak up on issues that are important to me.”
In March 2022, the board of directors passed a vote of no confidence against Kemmerer and called on him to resign. That action was spurred by online comments Kemmerer made nearly a decade prior under his persona “Spiffy Sean Styles.” Since then, Kemmerer has been removed from all committees.
Kemmerer also faced legal trouble back in July when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Indiana County. Those charges were adjudicated under the state’s accelerated rehabilitative disposition program in February.
Kemmerer received a 60-day suspension of his driving license, 20 hours of community service and six months probation. He has also paid fines and fees totaling $1,536.
As for the blocking of residents on Kemmerer’s official Facebook page, which he runs, Nakles said it brings up an interesting issue.
“Over the last few years, courts in various jurisdictions have examined similar situations in order to determine whether or not a board member violates the rights of the constituent by blocking them,” Nakles said.
Nakles compared the social media page of a public official as a public forum, similar to a town hall. He added that individuals could be blocked but only in limited instances, such as harassment or threats of violence.
Kemmerer has referenced online harassment in the past, most recently March 15 when he said his page was a “safe space.”
“My page is a place for positivity,” Kemmerer wrote. “I have no intention of letting my critics and haters have a platform to bully or harass me.
“There are plenty of other places they can do that. Not here. Be kind.”
The post was joined by a graphic discussing letting go of negative comments.
Kemmerer said in his statement to the Bulletin that those complaining about being blocked are the same people who started “a website dedicated to bullying and harassing me.” That website is believed to be in reference to the Facebook page “Sean Kemmerer Must Resign from Derry School Board.” The page was created in October 2020, chronicling Kemmerer’s social media and other online presence, while calling for him to step down.
But Nakles said at least one of the people he interviewed said they had never interacted with Kemmerer’s Facebook page and had only criticized him in public, yet was blocked.
“When such an open forum is created by a public official, then that public official, so some courts say, must allow all constituents to speak regardless of whether or not the constituent agrees with the public official’s point of view or not,” Nakles said.
In his statement, Kemmerer said his page will no longer be used as an “official outlet” as a school director.
Just before midnight Kemmerer updated the page's information to read, "UN-Official Facebook page for Derry Area School Board Director Sean M. Kemmerer. Relax, snowflake." The page still lists Kemmerer's DASD email along with the school district's website and physical address.
“I look forward to posting more unfiltered opinions and promoting the great charitable work that is happening around the Derry Area Community,” Kemmerer wrote.
A full copy of Kemmerer’s statement can be found on his Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.