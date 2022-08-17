Sendell Subaru in Greensburg is proud to adopt 10 classrooms at Latrobe Elementary School.
This August, for Subaru Loves Learning month, the dealership is excited to provide teachers with the flexible funding to purchase the school supplies and resources they need to help their students thrive in the classroom. Selected teachers will receive a $500 gift card for school supplies plus a classroom gift of school supplies from the employees at Sendell Subaru and their customers.
