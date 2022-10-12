The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening was highlighted by two presentations.
Superintendent Mike Porembka stressed the importance of each.
“I think there was a lot of good stuff here,” he said.
The first presentation by Jessica Yetter highlighted the NEXT Career Pathways Program Overview which presents students with opportunities to secure their next steps after high school. The program is partnered with Westmoreland County businesses which provide job and internship opportunities to students.
“This program is something that is specially unique to Greater Latrobe,” said Porembka.
Their program has been recognized as a model program by the Pennsylvania Board of Education and “we’re one of 10 or so model programs in the state in preparing our kids for the next step, whatever that is … to me that’s just phenomenal and to know that we are a school district that 500 other school districts look to when it comes to preparing kids, that’s awesome,” he said.
The program also features opportunities for students to prepare résumés and obtain mentors along the way.
“I’m not so much interested in how many kids are going to college, or how many kids are going into the workforce, or how many kids are going into the military,” Porembka said. “What I’m interested in is how many kids have a plan, whatever that is. It’s the undecided number that to me is the one that needs to go down every year. Because when kids are undecided, that’s wasted time and talent.”
The second presentation of the night was the Facilities Master Planning Update by SHP which highlighted the need to address the current state of the educational buildings and how they will fulfill the district’s needs in the future.
Because the process for any new buildings is at least three years in the making, it is necessary to presently evaluate each situation so plans can be put in motion to meet the needs of what future classrooms and education will look like.
”We’re talking about our vision for the future,” Porembka said.
The public can keep track of the Master Plan process at FUTUREGLSD.com.
“We are really visioning what our school district looks like 5 to 10 years from now,” Porembka said.
The board also approved the following:
- Several overnight and out-of-state field trips;
- Treasurer’s report;
- Gifts, grants and donations — The Gamble Foundation ($17,349);
- Tax assessment appeal — Parcel No. 61-20-06-0-162 (recommended by Andrews and Price LLC);
- Memorandum of understanding (City of Latrobe Police Department) renewal;
- Memorandum of understanding (PA State Police) renewal;
- Resignations — Barbara Suranic (food service-retired), Anthony Walsh (other employment), Rachel Frye (cheerleading/pep coach, other employment);
- Professional personnel — substitute teacher Emily Behm;
- Support personnel — Anthony Walsh (in-school suspension supervisor), Ariana Zomisky (FT custodian), Joel Miller (FT custodian);
- Support personnel appointments — Benjamin McDonald (assistant stage director — salary: $1,960.20), Salvador Campos Jr. (volunteer winter guard), Ryan Czekaj (band director — salary: $2,138.40), Jon Teslevich (soccer, junior high — salary: $1,015.74), and
- Act 80 Day — (Oct. 14, no school), end of first quarter (Oct. 31), two-hour late start (Nov. 1), parent teacher conferences (Nov. 10, all buildings), Veterans Day (Nov. 11, no school), Act 80 Day (Nov. 14, no school), parent/teacher conferences (Nov. 14, elementary schools only, 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.), early dismissal (Nov. 23), Thanksgiving (no school for students, Nov. 24-28).
The school board will hold its next regular meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
