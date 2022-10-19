The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The school board announced the approval of the non-contractual professional employee retirement incentive “that allows staff members to retire if they meet certain criteria,” said Superintendent Mike Porembka.
Once a staff member meets the criteria, the “district pays their medical benefits for eight years. They are required to pay any increase that happens over that eight years. If benefits cost X at retirement and the benefits cost X plus $100 the next year, the retiree will pay the $100, not the district,” Porembka said. “It really tries to bridge that gap for folks who are interested in retirement, but just fall short of that Medicare state.”
According to Porembka, for every staff member that retires, the district can anticipate $30,000 to $45,000 in savings next year.
“For every staff member who retires and is not replaced, we could be between $90,000 and $150,000 in savings,” he said. “It’s a benefit to our staff members who have worked so long and dedicated their lives to the district, but the district realizes a little savings on the back end because we are going to take that employee that’s here and replace them with somebody who may not be as expensive.”
In addition to the listed agenda items, Porembka announced the discovery of a safe found in the school that contained the original school board incorporation ledger which references perhaps the first Latrobe school board meeting.
“August 28, 1866 at the schoolhouse,” he read, and several other undisclosed items, but not board president Eric Hauser’s yearbook, who assured those gathered around the ledger, “it’s not my yearbook.”
The board approved the following agenda items:
- Several overnight and out-of-state field trips;
- Treasurer’s report;
- Payment of bills;
- Gifts, grants and donations – The Grable Foundation ($17,349);
- Tax assessment appeal settlement – Parcel No. 61-20-06-0-162 (recommended by Andrews and Price LLC);
- Condenser water piping repairs at the senior high school (Hartman & Hartman Inc.);
- Memorandum of understanding (City of Latrobe Police Department) – renewal;
- Memorandum of understanding (Pennsylvania State Police) – renewal;
- Frontline Education proposal and pricing for Frontline Central Solution, Recruiting & Hiring solution agreement;
- Resignations: Barbara Suranic, food service (retirement); Anthony Walsh, custodian (other employment); Rachel Frye, cheerleading/pep coach (personal);
- Substitute teachers: Emily Behm, grades PK-4, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Ed PK-12, elementary and secondary school counselor PK-12 retroactive to Sept. 27; Lydia Mack, art PK-12; Anthony Walsh, Bachelor of Arts in art/ER;
- Support personnel (classified appointments) – Anthony Walsh, in-school suspension supervisor, $18/hour; Ariana Zomisky, full-time custodian, $14.43/hour; Joel Miller, full-time custodian, $14.43/hour; Alana Pardee, substitute food service, $10.50/hour as needed, and Lorie Planinsek, part-time food service, $12.05/hour,
- Support personnel (supplemental) – Benjamin McDonald, assistant stage director; Salvador Campos Jr., winter guard; and position changes for Ryan Czekaj, band director, and Jon Teslevich, boys’ junior high soccer. Daniel Fagan was approved as an additional school police officer effective Oct. 14.
The following meetings and dates were announced:
- WIU committee meeting – Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. (Fort Ligonier Room); EWCTC Joint Operating Committee meeting — Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
- The end of first quarter (Oct. 31), two-hour late start (Nov. 1), parent teacher conferences (Nov. 10, all buildings, 5-8 p.m.), Veterans Day (Nov. 11, no school), Act 80 Day (Nov. 14, no school), parent/teacher conferences (Nov. 14, elementary schools only, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.), early dismissal (Nov. 23), Thanksgiving (no school for students, Nov. 24-28).
The next board meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 15. The board of education will only hold one meeting due to the Nov. 8 general election.
