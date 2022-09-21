This past weekend, St. Vincent College hosted is annual Homecoming event, and announced the 10 seniors voted for the 2022 Homecoming Court in addition to this year’s Homecoming queen and king.
The court was recognized with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the St. Vincent vs. Thiel College football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chuck Noll Field, prior to the announcement of the two students who have been voted as Homecoming queen and king.
The students elected to this year’s court were Emily Bosche, Ahmad Shaw, Olivia Emmonds, Kody Johnson, Lindsey Kocjancic, Luke Wilson, Jessica Persin, Andrew Kunz, Shelby Stoner and Ronald Bell.
Stoner and Johnson were named queen and king, respectively.
Bosche is a double major in mathematics and psychology. She’s the president of the Math Club, a math tutor, a member of both the Psi Chi Honor Society and the Pi Mu Episilon Honor Society, and she participates in the theater productions at SVC. After graduation, she intends to earn her doctorate in social and quantitative psychology, and become a college professor.
Ahmad Shaw is a student-athlete, captain of the football team, prefect in the freshman dorms and Opportunity program mentor. He’s been a four-year starter for the Bearcats and continues to make plays on the football field. After college, he plans to play professional football and will graduate with a sports management degree in May.
Olivia Emmonds is a biology major with minors in psychology and public health. She is in two honor societies, president of SAAC, vice president of Women in STEM, vice president of Allied Health Club, SGA secretary, Tri-Beta treasurer and Orientation Committee member. Emmonds is also the captain of the SVC women’s bowling team. She is an Admission Ambassador, a student athletic trainer and a PCT in the NICU. She aspires to continue her education after SVC to become a medical professional.
Kody Johnson will be graduating in the spring of 2023 with his bachelor’s degree in marketing. Johnson is a four-year member of the Bearcats football team. After graduation, he is interested in pursuing a job in the field of marketing and fulfilling his dreams of being a content creator.
Lindsey Kocjancic is a biology major with a minor in biological psychology. On campus, she is a captain of the women’s volleyball team, a collaborative learning program facilitator for chemistry and is a member of three national honor societies in addition to being a member of SGA, Women in STEM and the American Medical Student Association. After graduation, Kocjancic plans on attending medical school to become a doctor.
Luke Wilson is a business management major with a minor in operational excellence. He has been a prefect for two years on campus and he often assists with Campus Ministry events. Wilson likes to participate in intramural sports, APB events and other activities on campus. After he graduates, Wilson plans to live in North Huntingdon to be close to his family and work in the Pittsburgh area.
Jessica Persin is a biology major with minors in biological psychology and Spanish. She is treasurer of SGA; vice president of AMSA; SAAC representative; and is a member of Women in STEM, Orientation Committee and Campus Ministry. Persin is a member of the Biology, Chemistry and Alpha Lambda Delta honor societies. She is captain of the soccer team, plays lacrosse and formerly played softball, the latter for which she earned Second Team All-PAC and All-America Scholar Athlete. She is employed as an EMT and was pre-accepted into LECOM medical school.
Andrew Kunz is a finance major with a minor in entrepreneurship. On campus, Kunz serves as the president of the Student Government Association. Kunz is also the treasurer of the Health and Fitness club, a member of the Benedictine Leadership Studies Program, and a Fred Rogers Scholar. His goal after graduation is to obtain his CFP certification and become a financial adviser.
Shelby Stoner is a liberal arts pre-health major with a developmental psychology minor. She plans to become a nurse practitioner and specialize in pediatrics after graduation. Stoney serves as the chairperson for the St. Vincent Activities Programming Board, the treasurer of Creativity Corner and is on Orientation Committee.
Ronald Bell is a philosophy and politics major with a minor in music. He is the marching band president and he also participates in jazz band and concert band. His future endeavors include attending law school and becoming an intellectual property lawyer. His favorite memory of St. Vincent is getting to watch the future marching band play as he stood in the center and listened while they played the Homecoming show.
