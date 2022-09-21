This past weekend, St. Vincent College hosted is annual Homecoming event, and announced the 10 seniors voted for the 2022 Homecoming Court in addition to this year’s Homecoming queen and king.

The court was recognized with an on-field ceremony during halftime of the St. Vincent vs. Thiel College football game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chuck Noll Field, prior to the announcement of the two students who have been voted as Homecoming queen and king.

