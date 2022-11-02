Ligonier Valley High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) voted to incorporate the mock accident that is traditionally held around prom time into its Red Ribbon Week campaign. The thought was that alcohol is often excluded from drug categories when discussing Red Ribbon Week and that it falls around a busy time in the year for underage drinking and partying because of the Halloween holiday.

Additionally, the SADD members wanted to create more fluidity with the accident concept by including both the accident depiction and the trial within the same year. Later this year, around prom time, the vehicle operator will be put on mock trial for the crimes of driving under the influence and homicide by motor vehicle.

