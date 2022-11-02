Ligonier Valley High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) voted to incorporate the mock accident that is traditionally held around prom time into its Red Ribbon Week campaign. The thought was that alcohol is often excluded from drug categories when discussing Red Ribbon Week and that it falls around a busy time in the year for underage drinking and partying because of the Halloween holiday.
Additionally, the SADD members wanted to create more fluidity with the accident concept by including both the accident depiction and the trial within the same year. Later this year, around prom time, the vehicle operator will be put on mock trial for the crimes of driving under the influence and homicide by motor vehicle.
To bring the message home, following the crash and rescue demonstration, students returned to the auditorium where they saw a short memorial service for the “deceased” passenger, a back story was given, and then the Westmoreland County coroner gave a presentation on the dangers of drunk and/or distracted driving.
SADD kicked off the Red Ribbon Week on Oct. 24, with distribution of the traditional red ribbons to all the students, teachers and staff. They also hosted a tabling event by Adagio Health during lunch periods who coordinates TRU (Tobacco Resistance Unit) in our area. LVHS SADD has created a new partnership with TRU this year to bring more awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and its consequences, particularly on teenagers.
On Oct. 25, LVHS SADD members traveled to LVMS to help spread the word about the dangers of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs to their younger peers. During lunches SADD led TRU Trivia utilizing a trivia beach ball and candy prizes.
At Ligonier Valley High School, SADD wished to make sure the week was as interactive as possible. They hosted a spirit week with a theme for each day. Monday — Red Out, Twinning Tuesday, Wind Down Wednesday, Inside Out Thursday, and Black Out Friday. Each day a student participated in the theme, they were entered for a chance to win a gift basket graciously donated by TRU.
