Robindale Energy provides GL students with look at opportunities close to home

Greater Latrobe Senior High School students recently visited Robindale Energy’s Seward Generating Station to tour the power plant through the company’s partnership with The Challenge Program, Inc.
The Seward Generating Station is the world’s largest waste-coal-fueled power plant and is located in New Florence, less than 30 miles from Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Robindale Energy’s current headquarters is located in the former Latrobe Elementary School building on Ligonier Street, Latrobe.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported that the state is currently facing a shortage of skilled workers. Robindale Energy is becoming a solution to the problem by bringing local students interested in skilled trades to tour its plant so they can explore that environment.
Students interested in machining, welding, electrical and environmental work from Greater Latrobe Senior High School toured the 296-acre plant. The students were able to see how they could potentially fit into Seward Generating Station’s different departments.
Ken Beck, operations manager at Robindale Energy, recognizes the importance of giving local students an inside look into local industries.
“We are always challenged with getting good people with the skills to work in our different departments. It takes a lot of time and effort to get them here and get them trained. This is an opportunity for the students already learning these trades to experience what the environment is like that they would be working in,” he said.
Mason Simon, a welding student from Greater Latrobe, had this to say: “I was surprised that welding had anything to do with a power plant. I had no idea that the largest waste-coal-fueled plant was even in the United States, let alone this close to my school. Learning that this plant has welding positions makes me think about all the opportunities there are for me here.”
In addition to these workforce development activities, each fall and spring The Challenge Program, Inc. and Robindale Energy visit Greater Latrobe Senior High School to distribute cash awards for categories that translate to real-world success. To learn more about The Challenge Program, Inc. visit www.tcpinc.org.
The Challenge Program, Inc.’s mission is to build sustainable business and education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required to succeed in school and in their future careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.